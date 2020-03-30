U.S. Sen. James Lankford said there are a lot of lessons to be learned from a nationwide shortage of personal protection equipment ignited by increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care professionals at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee said a week ago they were experiencing shortages of the recommended N95 surgical masks and goggles. Administrators said protocols are in place to “minimize the shortage” but emphasized Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being followed.
“We are using it in appropriate situations so we don’t waste it,” said Dr. Ryan Elizabeth Parker, regional system medical director for U.S. Acute Care Solutions, which operates the emergency department. “We are very much following the guidelines for providers and nursing staff, so we have all the PPE for those providers at the time they need it — we are conserving appropriately.”
The Republican senator from Oklahoma attributed the shortage of supplies needed to protect health care workers from exposure to the novel coronavirus to several factors. He said most clinics and hospitals keep only minimal supplies to keep costs down, and things like masks are made in China, where the first known cases of COVID-19 shuttered manufacturing and supply chains.
“So it’s just been a cascade of a whole series of events,” Lankford said during a conference call with state media outlets, deflecting criticism of the federal government’s response to the global pandemic. “It wasn’t one thing, it was a lot of things that all led to this — we’ve all got lessons to learn.”
Lankford said hospitals and doctors’ offices need to improve ordering and inventory policies, and “we’ve got to get manufacturing out of China.” He acknowledged the federal officials need “to figure out how to be more efficient” when it comes to doling out PPE from the national stockpile to locations where it is needed most.
Michele Keeling, vice president and administrator at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, told city councilors she is able to address the PPE shortage and other issues through the hospital incident command structure. That structure, over which she serves as commander, has a logistics section and medical section that “allows us to predictably and consistently address various issues locally.”
“We coordinate that within the hospital at Muskogee,” Keeling said. “But there is also a command system at the system level in Tulsa, and we are in daily communication with them.”
PPE guidelines for a pandemic published by the Oklahoma State Health show a hospital will go through 14 gowns, 22 gloves, 10 N95 masks and 10 face shields during a 24-hour period for each patient infected with COVID-19 or suspected of being infected. Keeling said equipment is being counted, and the use rate projections are calculated daily to ensure adequate supplies are on hand.
