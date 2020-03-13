Muskogee hospitals remains vigilant as the coronavirus makes its way into Oklahoma, as near as Tulsa.

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee keeps a close watch on patients who show up at the emergency room with flu-like symptoms, such as a fever, cough or respiratory problems, said Kim Walton, director of the hospital’s Acute Care Services.

“We think the risk is minimal unless you have been in the designated countries where coronavirus has spread significantly like Italy and certain provinces in China,” she said. “People with underlying health conditions could get more sick and end up in the hospital.

“We don’t want to scare people but it could be someone with a suppressed immune system such as patients on chemotherapy or have chronic health problems that are being treated. Giving a list of who would be potentially at risk would be too limiting. It’s very broad.”

Walton said getting the flu is more likely.

“The key point is to make sure people are aware of the risk of the flu is much greater than coronavirus risk,” she said. “We have more people dying from the flu in our area than coronavirus. Coronavirus quickly spreads, because it can be in the air, while the flu is on a droplet on a surface.”

The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center is being watchful as well on their patients and staff.

The VA released the following statement: “While the Department of Health and Human Services is leading the federal government’s COVID-19 response efforts, VA is monitoring the situation through its Emergency Management Coordination Cell and collaborating with public health officials from HHS and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing and treatment protocols and develop emergency management plans for medical centers.”

In the meantime, they have masks, one for patients and another type for health care workers, that can be used at anytime.

If a patient shows up at Saint Francis and suspects he or she has COVID-19, it is suggested they call their doctor first, said Michelle Keeling, Saint Francis administrator.

“If they don’t have a doctor or feel the need to go to the hospital, they should call (918) 684-2101 first,” she said.

The hospital also has protocols — what to do and how to deal with it — in place if someone shows up with symptoms such as fever, respiratory illness and shortness of breath. They also check on a patient’s travel and the responses.

Keeling said the hospital routinely drills the workers and schedules weekly meetings to be prepared for the coronavirus.

Saint Francis also has two negative pressure rooms at the emergency room. These rooms keep air flow into the room and doesn’t let it outside the room, Walton said.

“We don’t want the air flowing through special filters out into the air we breathe,” she said.

Saint Francis officials met earlier this month with Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, the health department, police department and sheriff’s office to be prepared for any case.

“We were making sure we’re ready if they have to bring us a patient,” said Becky Elliott, infection preventionist at Saint Francis. “I try to keep everybody calm, because the media can get people a little worried. Just be prepared is all you can do.”

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC.gov) and state health department (health.ok.gov) also update their websites regularly.

Walton has other common sense suggestions to prevent coronavirus, including the hand washing and maintaining a distance of 3 to 6 feet from a person.

“My recommendation is take your flu shot every year,” Walton said.