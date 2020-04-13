Local officials remain engaged in their unified response to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to slow transmission rates of the novel coronavirus, but some say it is time to start coordinating efforts to facilitate an economic recovery.
Unemployment rates skyrocketed from a statewide average of 3.3% during the first few weeks of the year to about 15% during a period of about three weeks after the global pandemic spread into Oklahoma. That number could go higher as the number of Oklahomans filing new unemployment claims escalated from a pace of about 12,000 a week to 47,744 the final week of March and 51,124 the first week of April.
Marie Synar, director of industrial development for the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, said the city-county task force being proposed would collect and analyze data during the first couple of weeks. The data analysis, Synar said, will facilitate efforts to secure grants expected to be available for assist businesses crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We certainly don't want to take away from the city and county's focus on the pandemic and those response efforts," Synar said. "But at some point we are going to have to turn our attention to the issues related to how we are going to help our local businesses re-open."
Muskogee County commissioners expressed their support for the proposal Monday morning during their weekly board meeting. They expect to adopt a resolution later to formalize the county's participation in the joint task force, a proposal that will be taken up later in the day.
Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman, who is sponsoring the measure on the municipal side, said it will be important for smaller cities in Oklahoma to come up with plans "to keep the city alive after this pandemic subsides." Coleman said the odds are stacked against municipalities like Muskogee because the $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package Congress approved about two weeks ago provides nothing specifically for cities with populations with fewer than 500,000.
"We don't have a way to recover unless we start planning for it now," Coleman said, noting a lack of planning would delay any progress toward recovery. "We have got to avoid that at all costs and plan today for recovery."
Coleman said he has talked to owners of small businesses who have expressed concern already about their ability to re-open if efforts to mitigate transmission of the novel coronavirus extend much longer. He also recognized mitigation efforts cannot be rushed.
Synar said the first step would be to establish the committee and establish its membership so it can begin planning and preparing for the return back to normal. Then the data collection and analysis will begin to facilitate accessibility to funding expected to be available for business recovery.
"I don't want us to lose sight of the fact that we will need to get people back to work while we are focused on mitigating the impact of this pandemic," Synar said. "I want us to be mindful and communicate to business owners and managers that we will be organized — that there will be assistance available to them when the time comes for them to re-open."
