Municipal and county officials will begin assembling a joint task force to facilitate an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic tailored to fit the needs of local businesses and residents.
The task force will be distinct from one already assembled earlier to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus that has spread across the globe since the first known cases were announced Dec. 31 in China.
Marie Synar, director of industrial development for the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, said the city-county task force being proposed would collect and analyze data during the first couple of weeks. The data analysis, Synar said, will facilitate efforts to secure grants expected to be available for assist businesses crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unemployment rate skyrocketed from a statewide average of 3.3% in February to about 15% after the COVID-19 pandemic spread across Oklahoma. Synar expects that number will increase as the number of Oklahomans filing new unemployment claims escalated from a pace of about 12,000 a week to 47,744 the final week of March and 51,124 the first week of April.
“We have shed nearly 200 manufacturing jobs during the last month,” Synar said, noting the cancellation of several tourism-related events will result with the loss of sales tax revenue for city and county coffers. “We cannot afford to wait to see what impact this coronavirus will have on our businesses in Muskogee, on our residents, and our city and county governments — we need to take action now.”
Synar advocated what she described as a “holistic and coordinated approach” that will include “monitoring the health of our employers” and “our citizens.” The city-county task force for economic recovery, she said, can help by “providing timely communication and the technical assistance they need to navigate the range of newly created government programs.”
Muskogee County commissioners expressed their support for the proposal Monday morning during their weekly board meeting. Commissioners, like city councilors, expect to adopt a resolution next week to formalize the county’s participation in the joint task force.
Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman, who sponsored the measure on the municipal side, said it will be important for smaller cities in Oklahoma to come up with plans “to keep the city alive after this pandemic subsides.” Coleman said the odds are stacked against municipalities like Muskogee because the $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package Congress approved about two weeks ago provides nothing specifically for cities with populations with fewer than 500,000.
“We don’t have a way to recover unless we start planning for it now,” Coleman said, noting a lack of planning would delay any progress toward recovery. “We have got to avoid that at all costs and plan today for recovery.”
Coleman said he has talked to owners of small businesses who have expressed concern already about their ability to re-open if efforts to mitigate transmission of the novel coronavirus extend much longer. He also recognized mitigation efforts cannot be rushed.
Synar said the first step would be to establish the committee and establish its membership so it can begin planning and preparing for the return back to normal. Then the data collection and analysis will begin to facilitate accessibility to funding expected to be available for business recovery.
“I don’t want us to lose sight of the fact that we will need to get people back to work while we are focused on mitigating the impact of this pandemic,” Synar said. “I want us to be mindful and communicate to business owners and managers that we will be organized — that there will be assistance available to them when the time comes for them to re-open.”
Synar said the overall objective of this task force “will be to mitigate the impact the coronavirus has had — and will have — on the Muskogee economy.” She said that will include a focus on an anticipated loss of tax revenue that will impact municipal and county finances.
Particular attention will be paid to small businesses in jeopardy of falling through the cracks because they are not represented by a particular organization or industry group. Synar said some of those companies may need the most help navigating the system for the assistance expected to become available later.
John Tyler Hammons, a local lawyer and former mayor, said there is a need for “an economic recovery program specifically tailored to Muskogee.” He said the task force is needed because there are local businesses that “missed those opportunities” available through the $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package approved by Congress, and they “likely will not get another chance.”
“The steps you have taken have been extraordinary,” Hammons said about the local response to a global pandemic. “Any plan that comes out of this may also be extraordinary.”
