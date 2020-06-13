Hotel managers aim to make guests feel safer amid the spread of COVID-19 through more intense santization, said Muskogee Hotel and Lodging Association President Mark Patel.
"Any guests coming into Muskogee, we’re going to make sure they feel safe and are in a clean atmosphere that is sanitized," Patel said. "No ifs, ands or buts, it will be done."
Part of that move toward more intensive sanitation stems from the "Clean Stay" initiative recently adopted by MHLA, Patel said.
"It’s a very intense cleaning, which is obviously good for everybody. The frequency is every two to four hours. The pens and the notepads will not be in the rooms anymore. It’s something that’s not really required, and that’s one of the things we’ve decided we don’t need in the room, as well as telephone directories. It’s one way for the guests to be safe and know they’re in a clean establishment. Everything will be labeled. There will be a label saying this room has been sanitized and listing what has been done," Patel said. "It’s called Clean Stay and it will be for all the Hilton brands and anyone else who wants to adopt it. It’s going to be really good, and I think most guests staying in hotels will be very pleased."
The initiative comes on the tail of a May upswing in hotels and lodging revenues following plummeting occupancy in April, said Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Director Justin O'Neal. While April saw a 68 percent decrease in hotel revenues in comparison to last year, May was 29 percent — a sign of a rapid return to eventual normalcy, O'Neal said.
"We've seen huge growth," O'Neal said. "It's been improving every week. Muskogee is bouncing back a lot faster than the national average."
Patel, who owns Home2Suites by Hilton in Muskogee, echoed the sentiment.
"Since the lockdown, which was middle of March — April, I think the whole industry was tanking. I don’t see another April like that again. But Muskogee market, we’ve been increasing each week by 2 or 3 percent in occupancy," Patel said. "We were down to about 20, 25 percent occupancy back in April, and now we’re up in the 60s. I think people are coming back. I’m pretty sure the sanitizing has a lot to do with it."
Guest safety has always been at the forefront of managers' decisions, however, Patel said.
"Even before COVID-19, the main thing about a hotel is guest safety," Patel said. "This coronavirus has just made it so we’re even more on top of the sanitization and the place is even safer for our guests."
