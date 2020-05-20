Two of three Muskogee companies selected to participate in the Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program inked contracts that provides access to funding made available to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce created the program by repurposing up to $5 million from the Governor's Quick Action Closing Fund. The competitive grants were awarded to manufacturers that met eligibility guidelines that include minimum wage thresholds, the types of goods manufactured, and support for critical industries identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Funded projects also were required to "be revenue neutral to the state." Program participants must meet performance requirements in order to receive funding for projects intended to create jobs, expand sales, improve productivity, or diversify capabilities.
Marie Synar, industrial development director for the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, said the closing fund was created for the purpose of recruiting new businesses. The Manufacturing Reboot grants, she said, will support existing manufacturers and are expected to "have an impact beyond the current pandemic."
Jeff O'Neal, president of Advantage Controls, said he was "pleasantly surprised" about the company being one of 37 picked from among nearly 350 that applied for the program. O'Neal said the $150,000 grant will help the company "add to our capital equipment inventory, add jobs, and increase sales as a result of new manufacturing capabilities this new equipment will provide."
Advantage Controls manufactures equipment for the industrial water treatment market "that helps prevent waterborne pathogens" that "tend to attack those with weak immune systems." O'Neal said the grant will be used "to bring in-house some outside manufacturing that we have previously had other companies do, allow us to be more efficient and add new jobs."
"In order for us to be awarded the full amount we will have to demonstrate to the state that we actually created additional jobs with wages that are at or above the state average for manufacturing in the county," O'Neal said, noting a six-month window to accomplish those goals. "They're not just handing us the money, there are some performance requirements on my part."
Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp. was the second Muskogee-based company to sign a contract with Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Prime Pallet Inc. of Muskogee was identified as being among the 37 manufacturers selected, but it had yet to sign a contract with the state by Tuesday.
Details about the grants awarded to those companies were unavailable. Calls to company officials have gone unanswered.
Any jobs created in Muskogee County as a result of the program must offer wages that meet or exceed the local average threshold, which according to state Commerce Department is $41,421. The threshold wage is $31,333 in McIntosh County, $36,980 in Cherokee County and $41,327 in Wagoner County.
