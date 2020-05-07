Local manufacturers question Lankford about loan program

Local manufacturers sought clarification on Thursday about a loan program authorized by Congress as part of its $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package during a virtual meeting U.S. Sen. James Lankford.
There were questions about whether the forgiveness of paycheck protection loans that can be used for payroll, utilities or lease payments will be converted to grants if employees remain on an employer’s payroll through June 30. They also quizzed the state’s junior senator about the prospects for additional stimulus funds and what a fourth pandemic relief package might look like if one is approved.
Final guidance for the Paycheck Protection Program authorized by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act was delayed after publicly traded companies with substantial market value and private credit sources secured loans that would be forgiven and converted to grants if certain criteria are met. The more than $600 billion authorized for the emergency lending program administered by Small Business Administration was seen by many as relief intended for small-business owners trying to preserve jobs as COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the economy.
That prompted U.S. Treasury officials to revamp rules for the emergency loan program, providing exceptions for entities that have access to other assets or credit and audit requirements for some loan recipients. Lankford said guidelines with specifics about loan forgiveness could be out by early next week.
“The initial hope in this would be to stabilize enough jobs in the places that they would be able to get through this and be able to start recovering,” Lankford said, noting the challenges of tailoring a response to the pandemic. “Treasury has been exceptionally slow in getting this out — quite frankly it’s very complicated ... (and) it has become more complicated because we have some entities up there that have taken the paycheck protection program loan that no one would have ever expected to do this.”
Lankford said businesses that accepted SBA loans through the program in mid-April and then began reopening in May remain eligible for the forgiveness as long as other eligibility criteria are met. Small business owners who want to convert the SBA loan to a grant will be required to verify they have the same number of employees on June 30 as they did Feb. 15.
Lankford said any future pandemic relief funding that might come from Washington “would be much smaller than previous versions.” He described the $2.2 trillion CARES Act as “an anomaly in American history.”
“The focus now, weeks into this, is trying to find what was missing: What what did we not see on the horizon from the first bill, what still needs to be done,” Lankford said, noting what he described as an enormous addition to our national debt with previous packages. “We’ve got to pay attention to the national debt side as well as to be able to get through this storm, so expect whatever is coming to be fixes ... and much smaller than what has been done previously.”
He said discussions have begun about the national debt, and future stabilization aid will take into consideration spending offsets and budgeting.
