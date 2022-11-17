Local Medicare Assistance Program offers help for seniors

Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) partner, Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging, will be at the Muskogee Public Library from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Their State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) certified counselor with MAP will be available to answer your Part D open enrollment questions. Remember, open enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 each year. If you are unable to attend, contact Janet Bowen, information and assistance specialist with EODD AAA at (918) 682-7891 for questions about open enrollment. The EODD AAA is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The service area includes Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
