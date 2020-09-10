Local leaders of the NAACP condemned the “racially motivated hate mail” and text messages received during recent weeks by three Black political figures.
Muskogee police are investigating threatening messages targeting two city councilors and a mayoral candidate. Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann and Tracy Cole, who competed this year for the mayoral post, were recipients of a suspicious package, letters and text messages.
The threats followed an incident in April reported by Vann, who was the target of a city employee’s off-the-book investigation of his eligibility to serve. Dan Hurd, who was demoted in June as assistant city planner for his unauthorized use of municipal equipment, sent empty envelopes by certified mail to Vann at his girlfriend’s address in an attempt to prove he was an unqualified candidate.
Local NAACP leaders criticized the conduct and asked that “the necessary steps to guarantee this behavior does not become the standard.” The findings of a third-party investigation prompted Hurd’s demotion and salary reduction.
Vann began receiving threatening letters a few weeks later. Cole reported his receipt of threatening text messages in late August, and Reed received a package sent anonymously from a fulfillment center in Ohio a few days later.
City Manager Mike Miller said police continue to investigate the threats sent to all three men. He is updated weekly about their progress, but he was unable to provide details.
“I know the police are taking this seriously,” Miller said. “This is something I am paying attention to and the police chief is paying attention to.”
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, Muskogee NAACP Branch president, described the acts as “a shameful reminder of why issues regarding racism cannot be passively addressed.” Cutler said while the Muskogee Branch of the NAACP does not blame the city for the acts, “we are concerned about the city’s way of passively addressing these issues with stern rebukes.”
“The city of Muskogee’s leadership failed in its responsibility to protect city councilors from these kinds of attacks when they did not immediately and directly address Councilman Ivory Vann’s situation,” Cutler said. “We are calling for an FBI investigation into these threats and for them to be taken seriously. We will not have our elected officials of color living in fear because we fail to act.”
Branch leaders of the national civil rights organization expressed a belief that those behind the racially motivated messages “may have been emboldened” by what they consider a delayed and indirect response to an earlier threat.
