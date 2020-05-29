Marketplace health insurance is an option for the tens of thousands of Oklahomans who are losing their employer-sponsored coverage in a lay-off or termination.
Now they can enroll in a private insurance plan on the Healthcare Marketplace and, if timed right, Marketplace coverage can begin the day after the other coverage ends. Health insurance navigators across Oklahoma are ready to help persons who find themselves in this situation.
While open enrollment in the Marketplace doesn't begin until November, a special enrollment period for those who lost or will lose their employer-sponsored coverage lasts for 60 days from the day employer coverage ends.
The trained and certified navigators are prepared to provide information, answer health insurance questions and can assist with enrollment in the Marketplace, free of charge. The navigators are employed by Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma and are assisting Oklahomans as part of a federal grant. Navigators are located in the following cities: Oklahoma City and Tulsa as well as Altus, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Guymon, Hugo, Lawton, McAlester, Muskogee, Norman, Poteau, Stillwater, Woodward and Weatherford.
To find the nearest navigator, call or text (405) 313-1780.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a not-for-profit law firm providing free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income individuals and their families and to elderly persons in the areas of family, consumer, housing, health and employment. Legal Aid attorneys and staff work through a network of fully-staffed law offices and satellite offices, serving eligible clients in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.
Funding for Legal Aid is from the Legal Services Corporation, the State of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Bar Foundation, 16 United Way or United Fund organizations, aging agencies across the state and generous attorneys, law firms, foundations, businesses and individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.