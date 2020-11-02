Increased demand on area hospitals that reportedly face staffing pressures along with an uptick in new COVID-19 cases prompted local officials to revisit the prospect of imposing mandates to curb community transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, who serves as chairman of the local coronavirus task force, said adequate hospital space has become the panel’s “No. 1 agenda item.” Loge told county commissioners he and City Attorney Roy Tucker have met with Muskogee County Health Department and “are trying to come up with a plan” to address a problem that exists not only “here and in Oklahoma,” but “obviously happening nationwide.”
“They are having trouble staffing their hospitals right now,” Loge said, alluding to an increase in COVID-19 cases among health care workers. “And the staff is not getting it at the hospital, they are getting it somewhere at home or in the public and then coming to the hospital.”
Weekly epidemiologist reports published by the Oklahoma State Health Department show the number of health care workers who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased by 1,000 cases or more each month since Aug. 1. The number of active cases increased from 192 on Aug. 6 to 557 on Oct. 29 before subsiding this past week to 451 active cases.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he learned there were no hospital beds available for a family member who was taken to the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee this weekend for a need unrelated to COVID-19. He said the family member required medical care, “but they couldn’t keep her” in Muskogee, “and there were no beds in Tulsa at Saint John or Saint Francis, so we waited until ... they finally found a bed in Tahlequah.”
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said area hospitals also are competing for nursing staff with other facilities “that are offering unreal sums of money.”
Loge said those issues are being addressed by task force members, who have favored voluntary measures to deal with community transmission of the coronavirus. Data compiled by the state show municipalities that have adopted mandatory mask ordinances have experienced a 21% increase in new cases per capita since Aug. 1 while those with voluntary measures saw new cases cases grow 88% during the same period.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said he instructed city staff to determine how a mask mandate could be enforced and whether the city has the capacity to carry out that function. He also said a mandate would require “a multilateral conversation with neighboring cities and counties to establish a regional approach” but conceded the city may move forward in a week regardless.
“We need a comprehensive plan that maintains public safety and avoids any possibility of a complete shutdown of businesses and services,” Coleman said, noting the prospects of councilors having to make an unpopular decision. “As mayor of the city of Muskogee I don’t enjoy the combativeness across the nation surrounding the subject of masks, it is always my aim that ... when we disagree we will still find a way not to be disagreeable.”
Coleman’s comments marked a turn toward a mask mandate, which he has opposed three times when it has been presented to councilors. Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann credited the mayor for the potential change of heart but noted the mounting number of cases and the costs of resisting his pleas that began during a second surge in July.
“Let’s hope somebody up here doesn’t have to sacrifice a family member before we decide to do what’s right,” Vann said, referencing the pleas from Tulsa’s mayor after a police officer died of COVID-19 related illness. “We need to think about what these scientists and doctors are saying — we can’t depend on the governor — he’s not going to protect us from anything.”
State health officials reported 1,084 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the cumulative total for the state to 125,195 cases since early March. There were nine new deaths, bringing the state’s death tally to 1,345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.