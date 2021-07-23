Local officials, health care pros, renew vaccination outreach

Local leaders and health care providers refocused their efforts to increase local vaccination rates as a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm area hospitals and clinics.
Michele Keeling, administrator of Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and vice president of Saint Francis Health System, said the number of new cases treated by the nonprofit's network of providers doubled during the past 10 days. She said the number of new cases at its Muskogee hospital, while smaller overall by comparison, quadrupled during that same period.
"Since early June, we've seen a tenfold increase," Keeling said about a surge in new cases that is impacting mostly those who have not been vaccinated. "The increase in the severity of the illness requiring hospitalization has certainly gotten our attention."
Based on what was learned during the past 18 months, Keeling said when test positivity rates begin to climb, "you start seeing the number of hospitalizations increase, and then we see the death rate increase." She said the primary difference between this surge and earlier surges is the age of patients requiring hospitalization — they are much younger now.
This time last year, the average age was well over 65, and now we're seeing that average age is less than 57 years old," Keeling said. "And we're seeing pediatric, adolescent and young people with very severe illness — we had a 20-year-old in our emergency room here in Muskogee last weekend."
Keeling was joined Thursday at Saint Francis Muskogee by Mayor Marlon Coleman, state public health officials and other local leaders to renew public outreach about the importance — and availability — of COVID-19 vaccines. They said testing for the novel coronavirus also remains available at county health departments and various locations throughout the region.
"There's 25 locations within a 25-mile radius of Muskogee that our citizens can go to receive the vaccine," Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said, urging those who remain unvaccinated to schedule an appointment online at www.vaccines.gov. "We continue our partnership with the Muskogee County Health Department and other community partners to make sure the vaccine is readily accessible and available."
Dr. Daniel Ortiz, an Oklahoma State Health Department epidemiologist who works out of the Sequoyah County office, said much of the surge is being driven by the delta variant. He said the delta variant "is a lot more contagious, it's here right now, and it's prevalent in this area."
"Oklahomans should be concerned with the increase in the prevalence of the delta variant because it translates into more cases," Ortiz said. "I would certainly agree that the younger populations ... are less vaccinated than elderly populations, and we know that the delta variant is targeting those unvaccinated populations — we are seeing the highest increase in cases among 18 to 35-year-olds and younger individuals who are congregating a bit more frequently."
Coleman said those statistics exemplify the importance of the getting vaccinated. He said residents must pull together and do "what we can as a community to keep our community safe."
"It is a frustrating time for many residents, because it seems as though as soon as we get over the largest obstacle with the virus, another obstacle presents itself," Coleman said. "It's important that we keep at the forefront for all of our residents the availability of the resources that are available to them in terms of being vaccinated."
Coleman said in order to "keep our community open," residents "have a responsibility to be certain that we are washing our hands," and "if you have signs or symptoms that would suggest that you're infected that you seek treatment immediately." Following those basic guidelines, he said, "will protect yourself as well to protect others."
