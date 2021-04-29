Stephen Wiley, pastor of Praise Center Family Church, will speak at a service marking the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The service will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W. Newton St., Tulsa.
Emcee will be David Wilson, superintendent of the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference of the United Methodist Church.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church of Muskogee, Praise Center Family Church and the Cherokee Indian Baptist Choir will present special music.
