Local pharmacist announces political plans

Chris Schiller, the CEO of Economy Pharmacy and founder of Kapsulations, announced his candidacy for Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District.
“I’m not a politician, I’m a community leader and local pharmacist," Schiller said. "I know what my community and my district want, and that’s a candidate who will fight for them in Congress and stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the career politicians who think government is the solution to every problem while cashing government paychecks.”
Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District has been held by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Westville who was elected to the post in 2012. Mullin announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who will retire in January before his term ends.
“As a pharmacist, I bring a different set of experiences to the table. Time and time again I would help a patient who had their prescription provider changed and they would be confused and frustrated," Schiller said. "Government overreach is the problem, it is not the solution, and I plan to bring a dose of Oklahoma to Washington.”
Schiller most recently served as president and legislative chair of the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association and previously served on the Executive Council of the Muskogee Republican Party. Serving in these positions has allowed Schiller to see the importance of an America First policy in manufacturing.
“Since most medication ingredients come from China, I’ve seen firsthand how disastrous supply chain interruptions and a reliance on foreign manufacturing can be for our country, especially rural America," Schiller said. "I will stand up against the Chinese Communist government and fight to reduce the United States’ reliance on foreign manufacturing of any kind.”
