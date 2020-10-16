Longtime radio personality Cliff Casteel has been chosen as the BareBones International Independent Film and Music Festival's "Hometown Hero."
In 1988, Casteel began his radio career and has been in broadcasting for over three decades. The past 19 years have been on Okie Country 101.7 in Muskogee. Over the course of his radio career he has worked in numerous formats but found a home in country music.
Casteel is a three time “Personality of the Year” winner from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and has won numerous awards for his commercial and promotional writing and production also from the OAB. In 2010, Casteel was awarded the coveted “Okie from Muskogee Award” for his public service in the Muskogee area.
In 2011, Casteel was introduced to photography by his daughter Maye Thomas through her posts on social media, and he began taking photographs.
In 2010, Casteel rode with KOTV Storm Chaser Ron Morton on the chase of a tornadic supercell and he was hooked. The pairing of storm chasing and his photography was complete. Casteel reports on storms while chasing on the radio at Okie Country 101.7 and on television with KJRH 2 Works for you Weather under Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier. Casteel loves to share his work on Instagram and Facebook, too. In 2018, Casteel’s photography was featured at the Curve Gallery in Muskogee, and he looks forward to having his photography at new venues soon. In 2019, one of Casteel’s photographs was selected for a debit card design with Arvest Bank.
The BareBones International Independent Film Festival is typically held every April in Muskogee. This year, it's 21st installment, was delayed by the COVID-19 shutdown. While scaled back because of the pandemic, with safety protocols in place, the event will show more than 100 movies from Oct. 12-18 at Muskogee's historic Roxy Theater, Three Rivers Museum and the Muskogee Civic Center. For the first time, due to sponsorship help by Muskogee Tourism and local festival supporters, all movie showings and moviemaking workshops are free and open to the public.
Movie and events schedule can be seen at http://www.barebonesfilmfestival.org.
