A dozen Muskogee residents lined the sidewalk at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma to voice opposition to the possibility that Roe v. Wade may be overturned.
Late Monday evening, a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked that would overturn the 1973 decision making abortions legal.
The nine women and three men held up posters and coat hangars to passing cars on West Okmulgee Avenue generating some honking of the vehicles.
Bonnie Pierce believes it's very likely that the ruling will be overturned by the Supreme Court.
"The conservative voices are 6-3," the Muskogee resident said. "What I've read is there is credibility to the draft. It's not a final, but it's very concerning.
"When I was coming up, this was an issue — coat hangars. Now, my granddaughter is becoming of age where is it going to be an issue again?"
Jim Haley, a candidate for State Representative District 13, was there to show his "support for women."
"I absolutely support their right to health care and control of their own bodies," he said.
Haley also said the draft opinion didn't surprise him when he heard the news.
"The reality hit in; we sort of knew it was coming," he said. "I can't speak for all men. They have to follow their own heart, but I'm totally in support of women and women's rights."
Kristin Littlefield felt a sense of betrayal when she first heard the report.
"Devastated, sick to my stomach," she said. "I can't believe this is happening in this day and age."
And when asked if she could talk to the nine Supreme Court justices, she had to think for a moment about what she might say.
"Stare decisis," she said. "This has been settled for a long time. Uphold the law, don't make your own."
Pierce, who helped organize the protest, compared the possibility of overturning the decision as a form of oppression.
"Not only women but women of color are even more oppressed," she said. "They are more likely to not have the resources to go some place where abortions are legal. So if Roe falls, the threat to health care for women is absolutely real.
"If people cannot choose when, where and with whom to start a family — we want to be able to choose who we have a family with."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.