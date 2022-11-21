Some local restaurant owners are not happy about the deal the City of Muskogee made with Olive Garden.
At last week's city council meeting, it was announced the council approved a sales tax rebate agreement between the city and Olive Garden Holdings LLC to bring the restaurant to Muskogee.
Kenny Greer, owner of Mahylon's, voiced his displeasure to the council with the agreement Monday before the special council meeting. He began by reading off a list of local restaurants whose owners he had talked to who were against the rebate.
"These are the people I have talked to about your decisions you have made regarding incentivizing, giving kickbacks and tax payments back to," he said. "East side Charlie's — against it, west side Charlie's — against it, west side My Place — against it, east side My Place — against it, Runt's — against it, Speedway — against it, American Pie — against it, Zollie's — against it, Gino's — against it, Mattie Jane's on Main — against it, Chet's — against it, Hornback's — against it, Harmony House — against it."
The focus of his displeasure was the lack of loyalty he thinks the city showed establishments that were started and are still in business in Muskogee.
"The last time that we had headlines like this was the last time you gave away money to Colton's that I was talking to you about," Greer said. "None of us are against any restaurant coming to Muskogee. The difference between Colton's and Olive Garden and locals is locals have chosen to invest in Muskogee because this is our home and this is where we were born and raised."
He also brought up the issue of the city giving a break to the Muskogee Public School District.
"You even asked our school system to fund the TIF district with ad valorem tax they should keep," Greer said. "Why our school board agreed to give you that money and then needed more ad valorem tax for a bond issue is beyond my understanding. Muskogee's mayor said — and he's the one who needs to hear this — 'This is huge day for Muskogee.' This is not the second coming of Jesus Christ."
Muskogee City Attorney Roy Tucker said the deal was discussed and approved under state statute and in compliance with the Open Records Act.
"We approved the authorization to execute the deal with Olive Garden was done in a statutory authorized executive session," he said. "We're permitted to go into closed session to talk about mechanisms for developing proposals to entice a business to come to Muskogee. With that regard, we did not address we were talking about Olive Garden because we were relying on the statutory exemption allowing us to go into executive session."
Gino Osmoni, owner of Gino's Italian Ristorante, said he is proud to call Muskogee home and that his restaurant is located here.
"Muskogee has been good to us," he said. "As a family owned, I try whatever I make to put it back in Muskogee. I built 407 N. York St., we built Gino's on 139 Shawnee Street, we bought 1805 N. York St.
"As a family owned I am proud of what we are doing, but when you hear those corporate restaurants — I'm not against, they can come. But you get hurt, emotionally because they get support. As a local and family owned restaurant, we get no support."
After the meeting, Greer told a small crowd outside the chamber that he had put this issue on next week's City Council agenda.
"They did everything behind closed doors and then they came out and told us what they've done," Greer said. "Had we known earlier this was going on, we would have been out here earlier to tell them what a numbskull idea this is that you're robbing the people that put their life savings we invested in this town because this is our home — we weren't lured here, we live here."
