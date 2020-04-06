Restrictions imposed almost two weeks ago by a joint resolution adopted by Muskogee County commissioner and city councilors were revisited Monday as officials escalate efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The United States became the epicenter of the global pandemic — caused by the novel coronavirus first reported Dec. 31 — as the number of COVID-19 cases soared to more than 340,000 nationwide with more than 10,000 deaths. Epidemiologists expect new cases will peak from mid- to late April.
Local officials tightened earlier restrictions in an effort to “flatten the curve,” keep the maximum number of new cases to minimum or spread them out over a longer period to lessen the demand on medical care facilities. With 20 confirmed cases resulting with two deaths of Muskogee County residents, local officials tightened restrictions already in place.
On March 25, councilors and commissioners adopted a joint resolution directing residents to stay home unless they were engaged in an activity considered “essential to their health or safety” or a similar task performed for a member of their household or family. It also directed essential businesses to prepare a mitigation plan to curb community spread of COVID-19.
Since then a task force made up of city and county representatives has continued to meet, responding to developments, new information and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest emergency declarations. Task force recommendations presented Monday to commissioners and city councilors at separate meetings include a requirement that businesses submit the mitigation plans to the governing body with jurisdictional authority and the means for enforcement.
“As many people have commented on social media, a business may have a social distancing plan by the register, but the employees allow everybody to gather up,” City Attorney Roy Tucker said. “So enforcement is just as important as having a plan, so we are requiring businesses to have a plan, file those plans, and enforce them.”
The city-county task force created a questionnaire businesses may use as a template to create a mitigation plan, which must be filed by Friday and may be submitted by email. Businesses located within the city may send those to compliant@muskogeeonline.org, and those outside city limits should send mitigation plans to bocc@readymuskogee.org.
The closure of non-essential businesses in Muskogee County was extended to April 30, bringing the local resolution in line with the governor’s most recent executive order. Tucker said non-essential businesses will be required to submit a mitigation plan prior to re-opening after April 30.
“Education will be our first line of defense,” Tucker said with regard to enforcement of the new business restrictions. “We will have the potential to issue citations for those who simply refuse to comply or refuse to enforce their own mandates, and for those required to be licensed by the city we have the potential to have a revocation hearing.”
Tucker and Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said government officials have no intent of being “heavy handed” with regard to restrictions. They do, however, want to curb the rate of contamination of COVID-19 throughout the community.
Loge said while the recommendation for residents to shelter-in-place is a directive at this time, he said a time may come when there is a need for that to become an order. He said while the county lacks the authority to impose such an order, he said county officials would help enforce any order imposed by an appropriate authority.
Mayor Janey Boydston urged residents to “pay close attention to guidelines” published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said that is the “one thing we can all do” that will help “get through the scourge that is upon all of us.”
“It may not be pleasant, but we can all grit our teeth and do what we have to for a little while so we don’t have to go through what other places ... are having to go through right now,” Boydston said. “I would like to encourage everybody to stay safe and be kind to each other.”
