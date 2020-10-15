Local sales tax collections lose steam

Muskogee's sales tax deposits slowed to pace that hasn't been seen since June, the first month to reflect the economic downturn sparked by the pandemic-induced shutdown in late March.
Deposits picked back up during the next four months as pandemic relief funds flowing from Washington fueled consumer spending. Most of that aid — other than the billions being spent to buy corporate bonds and buoy the stock market — dried up in August after Senate Republicans refused to extend pandemic unemployment benefits and other CARES Act programs ended.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city received more than $2.16 million in sales tax in October. That represents a 0.47% increase, or $10,082 up from the $2.15 million disbursed during the same period in 2019.
October sales tax disbursements primarily represent local tax receipts from August business. The totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31 and estimated sales from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15.
Muskogee County's share of sales tax disbursements in October totaled $450,091, up 0.89% from the $446,066 it received for the same month in 2019. The October disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $68,516, up 10.17% from the $61,546 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller has said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic complicates economic conditions and makes it difficult "to get a clear picture" of the long-term economic outlook. While local unemployment levels have dropped from highs recorded earlier this year, Miller said "people are developing different shopping habits."
"People aren't traveling so much, and when they do have money to spend they are spending it here locally," Miller said in September. "Hopefully that will translate into success for our local small businesses and an opportunity for us to grow our local economy."
During the first four months of fiscal year 2021, sales tax revenue flowing into Muskogee's municipal coffers totaled $9.06 million. That represents a 6.91% year-to-date increase when compared with the first four months of fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30.
Use tax receipts in October were up 5.82% from those reported for the same period in 2019. Use tax disbursements to the city totaled $268,191, up $15,614 from the $252,577 deposited a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have directed that up to $1.2 million of the 4% use tax collected annually be spent solely for economic development purposes.
Revenue from the 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city's general fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.