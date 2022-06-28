Local seniors awarded scholarships

The ladies of the Alpha Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. awarded over $4,000 to area students in the Spring of 2022.
Five Muskogee High School seniors were given $500 scholarships to attend the college of their choice in the fall: Jordyn Cotton, Markaela Nicholson, Kyla Manuel, Callie Venters, Olivia Moit.
These students were awarded as determined by their grade point averages, and by exhibiting their desire to continue their education in a short essay that each submitted with their applications.
Seven students at the 6th & 7th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin were awarded $1,050 collectively in the creative writing contest. The students were judged on originality and content, and submitted writings in three categories including essay, poem and short story.
Essay
First: Ken-Trail Walker; Second: Keaton Davis; Third: Kali Griffin.
Poem
First: Jeremiah Kanedy; Second: Dylan Ledbetter; Third: Shiv Patel.
Short Story
First: Shaye Sargent
We also awarded an additional $100 cash gift to each student who participated in our Target 1, #CAP Program throughout the Spring 2022 Semester. This program was used to assist students as they seek admission to college. We provided guidance and support to these students in completing the applications and enrollment process. (CAP-College Admissions Process)
They were Isaiah Burkhalter Givens, Miles Givens, Callie Venters, Kyla Manuel, Carnelle Brooks, Ashley Richardson, Janeeta McGriff.
The ladies of Alpha Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. send a huge congratulations and good luck to our recipients and all area students.
