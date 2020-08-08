Efforts to ensure a “complete count” for the 2020 Census, derailed by the novel coronavirus in March, could be undermined further by a decision announced this week by the U.S. Census Bureau to cut short its field data collection operations.
Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said while more part-time workers will be hired to collect data from non-filers, they will terminate collection activities Sept. 30. The Bureau previously announced it would have enumerators in the field until the end of October.
Census workers were scheduled to begin collecting data in the field on July 1, when they would begin working with college administrators, senior centers, prisons, and other group facilities to ensure a complete count. Local stakeholders representing a cross-section of the community began assembling a plan in 2019 to raise awareness about the 2020 Census and the importance of a complete count.
A local kickoff event planned for April 1, dubbed Census Day across the nation, was canceled after emergency orders issued by federal, state and local governments in response to the pandemic prohibited large gatherings. Those orders were issued in an effort to curb community transmission of COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of more than 160,000 Americans since February.
City Planner Tish Callahan said she is concerned about the low response rate to the 2020 Census, which at 57.8% is about 5% lower in Oklahoma than it is nationwide. Census Bureau data show the 53.5% response rate in Muskogee County is almost 5% lower than the statewide average.
“It is down — it’s not where we’d like it to be, for sure,” Callahan said. “It would sure be nice if we could get the count up because there are so many things the city and the state rely on that really depends on the census and how many people are counted.”
Some estimate each person in Oklahoma who is not included in the final count of the decennial census costs the state about $1,800 annually as a result of lost federal funds. The Oklahoma Policy Institute estimates an undercount of 2% of the population could cost the state up to $1.8 billion during a 10-year period.
In addition to its use for federal funding formulas, census data is used to draw legislative and congressional districts. It also helps businesses make decisions about where to locate or expand and lawmakers shape public policy.
Callahan said she plans to contact other stakeholders and brainstorm to come up with ideas that might spur greater participation rates among those hard-to-reach populations. She said those who harbor concerns about sharing public computers and might resist filing census information online can file by phone.
The Oklahoma Policy Institute said a complete count of residents “is vital for our communities to fully receive the federal dollars that rightfully should be serving Oklahomans.” In a statement released after learning about the decision to cut short its field operations, which were delayed by the pandemic, the think tank urged Oklahomans to contact U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and request an extension of the statutory deadline for reporting, something the U.S. House of Representatives has approved already.
“This decision to cut short the Census Bureau’s field efforts further diminishes the likelihood of an accurate Census count,” OPI officials said in its statement. “It’s a decision that will haunt Oklahoma for the next 10 years.”
