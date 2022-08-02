Local student graduates from Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students in spring 2022, and a Tahlequah man was among those students.

Jacob Dickerson of Tahlequah graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.

The commencement ceremonies took place May 20,at Great Southern Bank Arena. 

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system. For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu

