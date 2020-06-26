Local tourism could face tumultuous times after city councilors abandoned their restructuring plan after one year.
That function, which for more than a decade has been overseen by a third-party contractor and oversight board, will be operated by the city. Officials anticipate it will be managed by a new, two-person department.
This will mark the third time in three years that structural changes have been made in the way local tourism is promoted and hotel-motel tax is spent for that purpose. The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce managed local tourism as a third-party contractor with a tourism board for years before councilors transferred those duties to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
The MRA, made up of city councilors and the mayor, created a tourism board to provide oversight and appointed its members about a year ago. The chamber secured the contract for a year and continued to manage day-to-day operations.
Most tourism board members expressed opposition to a proposal for the city to bring those duties in house, recommending the chamber retain its role as contractor. All but one city councilor rejected the recommendation, opting instead to let that contract expire Dec. 31.
Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman, who opposed the change, said if tourism is going to be considered “a long-term economic driver” there is a “need to be more forward-thinking” in the way decisions are made. Coleman said he believes the changes sought could have been made by amending the contract rather than structural change.
“Now we have to revise whatever plan that is and still maintain the integrity of the structure I helped set up over a year ago, which was to have a tourism board to help manage tourism activities in Muskogee,” Coleman said. “I am hoping we will at least have some variation of a tourism board, because right now everybody is struggling with tourism because of this pandemic.”
City Manager Mike Miller said it is likely there would be an advisory committee made up of people who have some expertise with local tourism. While the decision would be up to city councilors, Miller said it might be inefficient to have a second decision-making body oversee a two-person tourism department when city councilors function in a similar capacity already.
“There is no real need for a decision-making oversight board,” Miller said, noting the department would function like other city departments under the supervision of a larger division and the city manager. “Council could form a citizen advisory committee like it has done for other departments — that probably would be more efficient.”
Coleman said he hopes the third major change in store for local tourism will not “become another stumbling block” as owners of local businesses, venues and attractions navigate their way out of pandemic-stricken economy. That verdict, the mayoral contender said, is still out.
“It looks like as soon as we were getting some traction with tourism COVID happened,” Coleman said. “We want to make sure, as we go through this transition and move forward, that we don’t become our own impediment.”
