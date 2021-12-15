A Muskogee-based trucking company founded in 2018 was chosen carrier of the year by a third-party logistics company that has contracts with 54,000 carriers.
Mack Parks, owner of ID Transportation, said the recognition was due primarily to the 1,400 loads carried this year for a popular toy manufacturer. The carrier that ranked second reported about 800 loads for the same manufacturer.
Parks said he doubled the size of his trucking company in 2020, and expects to do that again by the end of the year. In addition to long-haul transportation, Parks expanded his operations to include Red Beard's Towing.
