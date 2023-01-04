Local veteran was a perfectionist throughout life

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Herman Kirby is being recalled for his meticulousness and sense of honor.
Kirby, who spent 20 years in the military and 20 years with the U.S. Postal Service, died Wednesday at 94. He also was active in Masons, including Trinity Lodge 84.
Lodge Brother Larry Foye' said Kirby was "my best friend as far as being a senior."
"He never met a stranger," Foye' said. "If he said he was going to do something or he had an opinion about something, he didn't want to offer his opinion until he heard the whole thing that was happening."
In a 2017 Muskogee Phoenix story, Kirby recalled defending a beach head until the U.S. Navy came while serving in Korea. He fought in four different battles while serving in Vietnam, earning four bronze stars.
Kirby lost his uniform, medals, ribbons and other memorabilia in a fire nearly 20 years ago. Foye' helped him find medal, ribbon and uniform replacements in time for a 2017 Veterans Day observance.
"He was meticulous on everything he did, meticulous in the way he looked, the way he dressed, he was meticulous in the way he recognized the former service members who served in the ward," Foye' said.
Kirby's daughter, Pam Miller, said he lived at Country Gardens Assisted Living Community before moving to Owasso recently.
Miller said he loved his church, Peters Chapel AME Church.
Kirby also was an accomplished photographer whose photos appeared in several photo pages in the Phoenix.
"He loved to paint," Miller said. "I remember one time, he was doing some painting contest, we drove him around all day just looking at trees, because he had to paint trees. We rode around in the back woods of Oklahoma all day and he didn't take pictures. He said, 'You don't take pictures just to take pictures, it has to be the right one. He was a perfectionist when it came to his trade."
