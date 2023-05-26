Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater will host Local Vocals, a singing talent contest for area youth and residents.
The contest, to be held June 3, is divided into adult, teen and pre-teen categories and is for amateur performers only. There are no fees to enter the contest, but you must pre-register to enter.
Contestants can be accompanied by one and no more than two instruments. No bands. Registration can be done by phone at (918) 684-6366, by email, roxymuskogee@gmail.com or on the Roxy website, www.roxymuskogee.org. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
The check-in time is 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets to see the show are only $6 for adults, $3 for 15-and-under and free for ages 10-and-under. Trophies and prizes will be awarded.
