Local youngsters receive literacy bags from Santa

Three-year-old Connor Bufore winced shyly when he came to the front door Tuesday morning.
But once Connor discovered the visitor was Santa Claus, he ran out to get a candy cane. He even got a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on his front porch.
Santa and the Missus helped Muskogee Housing Authority distribute Christmas literacy bags to children at Whispering Pines Apartments and Green Country Village on Tuesday. The group gave out literacy bags Monday at Port City Acres.
Housing Authority staff and volunteers gave 182 bags to families over the two days. Each bag contained age-appropriate books, literacy activities, and arts and crafts for children and youth up to age 18. Muskogee Housing officials had planned to benefit more than 365 children with the bags.
This is the sixth year the agency has made the holiday distributions.
"We're promoting more education," said Whispering Pines employee Alicia Diaz, who helped distribute the bags. "We're promoting early childhood literacy."
Muskogee Housing Family Services Director Shirlene George said the distribution helps children who otherwise might not have access to books.
She said the Housing Authority bought many of the items, and Muskogee Public Library offered books.
"We feel the earlier that parents can read to the kids, it gives them opportunity in school to succeed," George said. "Children who aren't read to, they fall behind in school."
Tuesday morning's distributions involved workers and volunteers, dressed in Santa hats, ringing residents' doorbells, then calling the children out to get a candy cane from Santa.
"I give bags to people," said volunteer Claire Chapman, 10, who helped on Tuesday. She said helping distribute bags makes her feel "nice and glad."
