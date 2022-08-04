Local youth attend statewide leadership summit

MIDWEST CITY— A Fort Gibson student attended the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Youth Leadership Summit July 24-30. The annual retreat develops leadership skills in junior high and high school students that will prepare them for future educational and professional experiences.
More than 200 students from across Oklahoma participated in one of two AFR Leadership Summit sessions — Teen Summit and Senior Summit. Karson Osborn attended the 2022 AFR Senior Leadership Summit.
The theme for this year’s AFR Leadership Summit was “Jump All In.” Summit attendees participated in development activities that will benefit them now and in the future. Students learned life skills, such as setting and achieving short- and long-term goals and working in teams. They also learned the value of personal responsibility, respect for their peers and many other positive attributes.
“The AFR Leadership Summit is a great way for the youth of Oklahoma to learn skills that will benefit them throughout their lives,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are proud to invest in the future of Oklahoma through our state’s agricultural youth. This is just one way of demonstrating that investment in communities across our state.”
In addition to this year’s leadership development activities, Summit attendees participated in a camp-wide service project. For this year’s Summit project, students prepared more than 1,000 care boxes for active military personnel serving overseas.
The AFR Youth Leadership Summit is just one of many AFR Youth Program traditions. The organization also hosts an agriculture achievement contest, statewide scholarships, speech contests, livestock judging and grading competitions, and many other development opportunities. For more information on this contest or other AFR Youth Program projects, contact AFR Youth Development Coordinator Tailor Atkinson at (405)218-5566 or tailor.atkinson@afrmic.com.
AFR Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voice in support of AFR principles.
