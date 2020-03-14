Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee is offering teens an alternative to traditional spring break activities by giving them the chance to volunteer on service projects. Youth ages 11 to 18 are serving eight local organizations during spring break, March 16 to 20.
“Spring break service projects offer youth the chance to get active and work together to make a difference in the community,” said Leslie Hamil, program director of YVC. “It’s a great opportunity for youth to take on a challenging project and also have fun during their break.”
Youth from throughout the community will be serving on a variety of projects with YVC, including:
Gospel Rescue Mission – Youth will be serving dinner to residents and other in the community who are in need of a hot meal.
MCM Food Pantry – Volunteers will be working with adult volunteers in sorting pantry items, filling orders, and assisting with delivery.
PAWS – A team of volunteers will make toys and treats for animals and deliver them to animals waiting for adoption.
Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma – Volunteers will be sorting and packaging food for distribution to feeding programs as well as food pantries.
The Barracks – Several volunteers will be helping the Barracks prepare for their Grand Opening on March 21.
“We see a huge value in offering youth quality and challenging service projects to participate in during their breaks,” Hamil said. “I’m excited to see all that they will accomplish during their time off from school.”
Youth must sign up prior to projects at yvcmuskogee.weebly.com.
Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee offers volunteer projects for youth age 11 to 18 on weekends, after school and during the summer. Hosted by Muskogee Parks and Recreation, 107 youth served 6,407 hours with YVC of Muskogee last year. Information: yvc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.