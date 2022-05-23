Alleged testing violations prompt cannabis recall

Alleged testing irregularities at an Oklahoma City laboratory prompted an emergency recall of nearly 100 medical cannabis products
Oklahoma Health Commissioner Keith Reed ordered the immediate suspension of the medical marijuana business license issued for Scale Laboratories. Scale is the trade name for Shiv Krupa LLC, OMMA License No. LAAA-C8NH-JZ02.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority issued the emergency recall Thursday for 99 products — mostly flower — related to the alleged rules violations. The recall followed site inspections conducted April 12, April 13 and April 20 and a review of Scale’s records.
“We are first and foremost concerned about the health, safety and welfare of patients who might consume harmful marijuana products," OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said. "Let this serve as a warning to any licensee attempting to skirt state laws: We work diligently behind the scenes to find and take down the bad actors within this industry.”
Berry said those who engage "in actions that threaten the health and safety of Oklahomans ... won’t get away with it." OMMA inspection teams, Berry said, are dedicated to keeping "Oklahomans safe by identifying problems and gathering ... evidence to help shut down bad actors that choose to break the law.”
The emergency order outlines allegations that include the approval of 138 samples that failed tests that detected yeast and mold. Scale also reportedly approved results for nine samples that failed tests for aspergillus, five samples that failed E. coli testing, and one sample that failed tests for salmonella.
OMMA authorities also allege Scale failed to use appropriate procedures or recordkeeping for testing for microbiological contamination, pesticides or heavy metals. Allegations also include the failure to use appropriate quality control methods; manipulated testing data; and routine deviation from standard operating procedures.
OMMA alerted 33 businesses about the recall of 99 products it included. Growers and processors that received the recall notice will be required to inform dispensaries that bought the recalled products.
OMMA rules require dispensaries to contact patients who purchased the recalled products. OMMA officials said patients who have questions about the recall should contact the dispensary they use, and recalled products should be returned to the dispensary.
A list of the recalled products is available online at the OMMA website. The list includes information found on medical marijuana packaging and labels – patients can check their product labels to see if what they bought is on the list.
Patients concerned about the consumption of a recalled product or any medical marijuana product that makes them feel ill should contact their physician for guidance.
