On Friday, Pete Hiseley beat the odds when he put down two 1s on his scorecard at Muskogee Golf Club.
Playing with Bill Falleur, Bill Fillman, Sheldon Sperling and Jerry Rose, Hiseley stepped up to the tee on the 146-yard 12th hole and with an 8-iron took one swing and knocked it in the hole.
Not to satisfied with one ace, he repeated the score on the 17th hole, a 110-yard par-3, knocking the ball in with a wedge.
The National Hole-in-One Registry says the odds of the average golfer recording a hole in one are 12,500 to 1. Making two holes in one in the same round: 67 million to 1.
