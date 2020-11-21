Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.