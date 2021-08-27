TULSA — Checotah was down 41-7 in the first half to second-ranked Metro Christian. That would have been the time for most teams to pack up and head home.
Instead the Wildcats challenged themselves and while the result wasn’t a win, it was a respectable second half.
Metro Christian took advantage of Checotah turnovers and built a huge first-half lead en route to a 41-21 win Friday night at Patriot Stadium.
“Everything that could go wrong for us did,” said Wildcat head coach Zac Ross. “But we challenged ourselves at halftime and I thought we responded well.”
The two-time defending Class 2A champion Patriots struggled offensively through most of the game. But it was Checotah mistakes that got Metro Christian on the board early.
A 46-yard pass on third and long saw the Patriots take the lead 7-0. Then it was an interception that led to the next score as quarterback Kirk Francis threw his second touchdown pass of the night.
The Wildcats were unable to move the ball. Metro’s defense shut down Dontierre Fisher, who was less than 100 percent going in to the game.
“Dontierre was battling an injury but I thought he did a good job fighting through that,” Ross said. “Teams are going to key on him all year. They know how good he is. We had some others step up.”
Checotah finally got the break it needed when Jake Vernnon’s 50-yard punt pinned the Patriots at their own 5. But, like several times during the game, something good led to something bad. Metro’s Tagg Campbell broke through the line on the first play of the series and outran the Wildcat defense 95 yards to give the Patriots a 21-0 lead.
On Checotah’s next series, a Vernnon interception was returned for a touchdown. Later in the first half, Metro picked up a Wildcat fumble and returned it for a score.
Tanner Jones became Checotah’s go-to back late in the second quarter. Jones, who finished with 83 yards rushing, broke loose on a 56-yard run to give the Wildcats their first score.
“We basically got hit in the face in the first half,” Ross said. “It was time to see what we were going to do about it. We faced a lot of adversity.”
The second half was all Checotah. The Wildcat defense held Metro to minus-31 rushing yards and just four first downs in the final two quarters. Meanwhile,the offense was able to finally get some things going. After trading turnovers, Vernnon found Rylee Campbell open over the middle on fourth and long for a 30-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 41-14.
After two incompletions and a sack forced Metro to punt, Checotah found itself with great field position at midfield. It took just one play for Fisher to show he still had some speed as he raced 49 yards to cut the lead to 41-21 with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Checotah threatened again but an interception stopped one promising drive, and a failed fourth-and-1 inside Patriot territory thwarted another scoring opportunity.
The Wildcats’ home opener is Friday against Hugo.
METRO CHRISTIAN 41, CHECOTAH 21
Checotah07140—21
Metro Christian142700—41
Scoring summary
First quarter
MCA - J. J. Shelby 46 pass from Kirk Francis (Braden Haveman kick) 5:44
MCA - Reid Roth 20 pass from Francis (Haveman kick) 2:27
Second quarter
MCA - Tagg Campbell 95 run (Haveman kick) 11:01
MCA - Mario Darrington 27 interception return (Haveman kick) 10:47
CHE - Tanner Jones 56 run (Kayson Flud kick) 8:13
MCA - Corley Wagner 13 run (Haveman kick) 4:04
MCA - Dax Dancer 20 fumble return (kick blocked) 2:37
Third quarter
CHE - Rylee Campbell 30 pass from Jake Vernnon (Flud kick) 7:18
CHE - Dontierre Fisher 49 run (Flud kick) 5:52
TEAM STATS
CHEMCA
First downs1011
Rushes-yards35-12525-129
Passing yards102138
Passes8-16-28-22-1
Penalties-yards4-5811-110
Punts-average5-366-38
Fumbles-lost3-22-1
Individual Leaders
Rushing: CHE, Tanner Jones 13-83 TD; MCA, Tagg Campbell 2-101 TD.
Passing: CHS, Jake Vernnon 8-16-2 102 TD; MCA, Kirk Francis 8-22-1 138 2TD.
Receiving: CHS, Rylee Campbell 3-41 TD; MCA, J. J. Shelby 2-68 TD.
