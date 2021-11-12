Continuing the Legacy of Her Father

“If a man is going to make it, he’s got to be tough!”
— Earl Gene Garrison (1941-2019)
As a young girl, Jessica’s father, Earl Gene Garrison, would tell her that phrase. Jessica may not be a man, but she has learned to be tough through the struggles she has faced.
Jessica Jean Garrison was born and raised in Oklahoma. She was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and was raised on a small farm in Bethel Acres, Oklahoma. Later Jessica graduated from Shawnee High School and went on to Oklahoma State University, where she received a Bachelor’s of Science in Nutrition.
Jessica further completed her dietetic internship through Oklahoma State University to become a Registered Dietitian, and she is licensed by the Oklahoma Medical Board. Jessica currently resides in Owasso.
Jessica has a heart for people, to love and to care for the needs of others. Her walk with God is first in her life. Jessica is a conservative with traditional values. She is a Cherokee Nation citizen. Jessica is a single mother of two daughters, Avery and Faith, and one son, Jakob.
Jessica is a small business owner. Jessica stands for our Constitutional rights, “We the People”. She stands for freedom, for faith, and for family. Jessica has faced first-hand many of the struggles Oklahoman’s have faced and are continually facing. Jessica wants to be the voice for all Oklahomans. She wants your voice heard, and she will be your voice in Washington, D.C.
After the passing of her father, former Oklahoma State Sen. Earl Gene Garrison, Jessica contemplated continuing his legacy as Senator. Today, Nov. 12, 2021, Jessica Jean Garrison formally announces running in Oklahoma as a Republican for United States Senator. Jessica will continue her father’s legacy to Washington, D.C.
“I pray for your support and vote as I stand for our Constitutional, God-given rights as Oklahomans. I will be your voice and your voice will be heard. I truly appreciate and thank you for your support and for your vote.” Jessica Jean Garrison
Vote Republican for Jessica Jean Garrison for United States Senate 2022.
Send inquiries to JessicaJeanGarrisonforUSSenate@gmail.com or call (405) 937-0122.
Please like our Facebook page @JessicaJeanGarrisonforUSSenate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.