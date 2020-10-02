After the initial shock of President Trump and the being diagnosed with a potentially dangerous disease, thoughts quickly turned to the presidential campaign and rapidly approaching election.
Trump announced the results of his positive test for the novel coronavirus during the early morning hours Friday with a tweet, sharing with the world news that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19 and would remain isolated. He was transported Friday afternoon by Marine I to Walter Reed Military Hospital, a decision reported as a precautionary measure.
This turn of events undoubtedly changes things for Trump’s campaign, with early and absentee voting underway in advance of the Nov. 3 general election. But it may not be the dagger to his re-election some might think it would be.
Matt Motta, an Oklahoma State University assistant professor of political science who follows campaigns closely, said much of his research involves public health as it relates to politics. Motta said his while his first thoughts were for the speedy recovery of the president, first lady and others within that circle,”the first place my mind goes after that is the campaign.”
“I think this is going to have an effect on what the presidential campaign looks like, but I don’t necessarily think it’s going to have an effect on how it is that people vote,” Motta said. “We know that President Trump prefers to do events in person — it’s a big part of his campaign strategy, and that’s not something he’s going to be able to do right now while he’s going through safety protocol.”
Motta said there are many other aspects of the campaign that won’t change. He said both Trump and Vice President Joe Biden “will still be advertising on television and elsewhere,” and “they can both keep in contact with supporters via social media.”
“I think the biggest question we’ve got for the immediate future regarding the campaign is what this means for the debates,” Motta said. “Are we going to be able to host, live and in person, the vice presidential debate next week? And will we be able to host presidential debates coming up later this month? I think that’s a big question mark right now.”
One reason Motta believes Trump’s positive test for the coronavirus will have little sway with the electorate is because many voters made up their minds long ago, and polling has held steady. Motta said he believes the “undecided voter” will play a minimal role in November.
“From public opinion polls we’ve seen so far, there simply aren’t very many undecided voters,” he said. “Most people, the overwhelming majority of people who plan to vote in 2020, made up their minds about who they wanted to vote for back in the spring if not earlier.”
Dave Davis of Muskogee tended to agree with Motta. He said unless Trump “becomes incapacitated, nothing will change” voters’ minds.
Another Muskogee voter, De McBride, said news about Trump contracting the novel coronavirus could make some voters think twice before supporting the president’s re-election bid.
“Up until now he was seen as either reckless or invincible when it came to the COVID-19 virus,” McBride said, responding to a query posted by the Muskogee Phoenix on social media. “He was seen jetting from place to place without a mask and without fear. Now that he has the virus many may feel that he isn’t Superman and he is just as venerable (sic) as the rest of us.”
McBride said Americans “like to believe that our presidents are super-humans” while in reality “they are humans just like each voter.” Regardless, she hoped voters look “to deeds when it comes to this election.”
McBride said the president supported many businesses during this pandemic and credited “his direction” for keeping her “small childcare open and operating throughout this crisis.” She said many parents were able to continue working, and while state officials failed to distribute funding for child care providers as intended, “they were there.”
While sentiment among voters appears mixed, Motta said he believes the way the White House handled information about the pandemic damaged public trust. He said that could prove problematic going forward.
“If the president says he’s doing well, there will be people who won’t believe it,” Motta said. “If the President says he’s doing poorly, there will be people who don’t believe it.”
He said the most important thing now would be to provide clear, concise and reliable information about what’s “going on in the White House right now.”
“The more sources we have saying the same thing, the more likely people are to trust what’s going on,” Motta said.” That’s very important.”
D.E. Smoot of the Muskogee Phoenix contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.