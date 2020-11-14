Local NAACP members re-elected the Rev. Rodger Cutler on Saturday to a third term as president of the Muskogee Branch.
Cutler overcame a challenge by the Rev. Samuel Craig with 53% of the 72 ballots cast in the election. The final ballot count was 38-34 in the incumbent's favor.
The pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church said he was honored to earn the support of branch members and the opportunity to continue serving the community. He thanked Craig "for running a spirited campaign" and said he looks forward "to working with him to make our branch even better."
"Thank you to the poll workers and the Election Supervisory Committee for serving with distinction and making this day a success," Cutler said. "As we continue to 'Build on Our Foundation for the Future' we will empower, educate and embrace a generation as we move forward."
Other branch officers whose positions were uncontested include 1st Vice President Tracie Cole, 2nd Vice President Shelia Crutcher, 3rd Vice President Lynwood Wade Jr., the Rev. Carneta Cooper, who will serve as secretary, and Treasurer Traci McGee.
