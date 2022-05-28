After asking the question, I immediately regretted it.
Had schools taken this out of the morning schedule? Did their parents take the time to teach it to the soon-to-be fourth graders?
Without fail, the grandsons recited the Pledge of Allegiance and looked proud to be saying it. These boys are just starting their lives, and I can't imagine having to kiss them goodbye or them leaving their home to serve our country in a time of war, something so many grandmothers have done and still do.
To pledge allegiance is to dedicate yourself with unconditional love and respect. Who among us has pledged allegiance to the flag of the United States of America while leaving behind their worldly belongings to serve without self-pity?
We have the freedom to debate politics, religion and war, but do we pledge our allegiance to this nation for which it stands? Should our military men and women be the only dutiful ones who believe in our freedom and our country, no matter where it stands?
If we are one nation indivisible, how have we made everything so complicated? Did we lose focus of the values our flag represents?
We've become so divided, it's hard to remember the sense of unity we shared on that fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001.
Thank you to the men and women who make the completion of the pledge of allegiance possible: with liberty and justice for all.
Liberty, as we live each day without the fear retaliation could be fought in our own back yards. Justice for all, as our military ensures we can sleep at night without the worry of waking to the destruction and death a war brings.
Our flag shouts freedom — although, at times, it seems to be just a whisper in the wind.
We may disagree about saying the Pledge of Allegiance in our schools, but there can never be a dispute about the hundreds of thousands who have sacrificed their lives to make sure the flag is still there. That in itself should be the reason children are taught how and why we show respect to our flag.
Memorial Day — it’s more than cooking out, spending time with family and marking the beginning of summer. It’s more than just a fleeting thought on the day set aside to remember those who have fallen for us.
It’s our responsibility, as Americans, to salute in our heart, soul and mind — their courage, bravery and sacrifice — every day. It’s our responsibility to teach our children and grandchildren about pledging allegiance. It’s our responsibility to remember, so we will never forget.
I am thankful I live in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Thank you to those who have lost their lives, so I can live mine, and have the freedom to be able to write what I think.
Pray for peace. Pray our nation will return to being responsible.
