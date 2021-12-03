FORT GIBSON — Senior Jaxon Blunt scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the final quarter to spur the Fort Gibson boys to victory over Wagoner 45-39 Friday night at Harrison Fieldhouse. The victory kept the Tigers undefeated on the season at 2-0 while the Bulldogs fell to 1-1.
“At halftime I knew I hadn’t been playing very well but in the locker room my teammates kept encouraging me,” said Blunt. “I knew going into that second half that they had my back and that really made a big difference.”
The game was nip-and-tuck the entire way with neither team owning much more than a five-point lead until Wagoner led by six, 33-27, at the end of the third quarter. But then Blunt came forward and after a basket by Jaiden Graves made it 33-30, Blunt took over and scored the next 12 points for the Tigers to spur them onto the victory.
“You can tell we played with experience tonight,” said Tigers’ coach Todd Dickerson. “Coach (Dante) Swanson had his team ready, and they played very physical and it made us play hard. Jaxon showed why he was conference MVP last year with that final quarter, but we also got valuable playing time off the bench as well.”
The Bulldogs chose to live and die by the 3-point shot for the most part going 9 of 34 from beyond the arc with Corbin Marsey being the leading scorer with 13 points while Gabe Goodnight contributed 10 points. Swanson had praise for his team after the game.
“I thought we played a great game especially on defense,” said Swanson. “We rebounded well but they just made more shots than we did tonight.”
Senior Seth Rowan put in 11 points for the Tigers as he and Blunt were the only two in double figures for Fort Gibson
Girls;
Fort Gibson 48, Wagoner 40
Fort Gibson’s girls continued to struggle on offense with the exception of freshman Addy Whiteley who poured in 28 points to lead the third-ranked Lady Tigers to the win.
“We are much better shooters than we’re showing right now and it’s making it tough offensively, so we’re having to make up for it with tough defense,” said assistant coach Jerry Walker. “But these girls are tough mentally and we’re what I call playing through the ugly right now. When we start getting shots to fall like they should, we’ll be a really good team.”
Before the game head coach Scott Lowe, who’s undergoing cancer treatments in Minnesota, posted a message for the fans saying he had received his final treatment today and expected to be back in Fort Gibson this weekend. Meanwhile, the anticipated return of talented post player Gracy Shieldnight, who transferred from Fort Gibson to Wagoner this past year, did not materialize as it was learned that Shieldnight suffered a season-ending knee injury during a preseason scrimmage.
The game was close the entire way although in the third quarter the Lady Tigers did stretch their lead to six points with 40 seconds to play only to have the Lady Bulldogs come back and make it a one-point game at the end of three quarters. The teams traded the lead several times in the fourth quarter until Fort Gibson got into the one and one with just under 4 minutes to play and stretched their lead to 44-36 which they would eventually hold onto to win by the eight-point margin.
The only other player in double figures for Fort Gibson was Sydney Taylor who ended up with 12 points on the night while Wagoner was led by Elle Bryant who put in 13 for the Lady Bulldogs.
“I thought our kids played extremely hard and that’s all we can ask of them,” said Wagoner head coach Randi Pawpa. “We feel like we’re getting there. We’re young and small and not very deep so we’ve got to learn to overcome some of these things.”
The Fort Gibson teams will play in the Jerry Oquin Inola Tournament next weekend while Wagoner’s teams will be at the Haskell Tournament.
