FORT GIBSON — Last week Deven Woodworth excelled on defense.
This week he flexed his offensive muscles for the Fort Gibson Tigers on offense as he racked up 138 yards rushing of the team’s 228 rushing yards to lead the Tigers to a dominating 44-7 District 4A-4-opening win over the Muldrow Bulldogs Friday night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium and improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2014.
“We ran the ball very hard tonight,” said Fort Gibson coach Greg Whitley. “The offensive line hooked up and Deven, Tim (Murphy) and Michael (Johnson) did a fantastic job running the ball.”
It was a three- and four-headed rushing monster coming at the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1) from the onset with Woodworth leading the way with his 18 carries, then Tim Murphy lumbered for another 46 yards on seven carries while Michael Johnson pitched in 48 on seven touches. Quarterback Cole Mahaney chipped in a modest 15 yards.
On Muldrow’s third possession, the Tigers’ Jaxon Purdue picked off a Cam Matthews pass at the 50-yard line, returned it to the 28 and set up Fort Gibson’s first scoring drive.
Three plays later, Murphy put the Tigers (4-0, 1-0) on the board first with a 11-yard scamper with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
One possession later after a Muldrow turnover on downs, Woodworth capped an eight play, 64-yard drive with a three-yard dive and push the Tigers lead to 14-0. The highlight was a 34-yard strike to Hunter Branch from Mahaney to the Bulldog 3 on fourth and 10.
Not to let the offense have all the fun, three possessions later Purdue chased down Matthews as he rolled to his left in his own end zone, pulling the quarterback down for a safety and a 23-0 advantage.
“Jaxson had a great game defensively for us tonight,” said Whiteley. “He is really stepping up his defensive game.”
After the safety kickoff, Murphy again busted down the left sideline for a 19-yard touchdown run and pushed the Tigers’ lead to 30-0 with :30 to go before half.
As well as the offense was rolling, the Fort Gibson defense limited the Bulldogs to just 20 yards rushing and 19 passing the first two quarters of play.
“Defensively we really played lights out in the first half,” said Whiteley. “Our kids played with emotion and had some spark, and that spread like wildfire, everyone on the team was up and excited to play.”
Woodworth closed out his night after posting four consecutive 10-plus yard runs, the last with 1:29 left to play in the third quarter and extended the Tigers lead to 37-7.
Fort Gibson will travel to Stillwell for a 4A-4 matchup next Friday night.
SCORE BY QTR 1 2 3 4 FINAL
FORT GIBSON 7 23 7 7 -44
MULDROW 0 0 7 0 -07
FIRST QUARTER
FGHS – Tim Murphy 11 run (Jaxon Purdue kick) 5:53
SECOND QUARTER
FGHS – Deven Woodworth 3 run (Purdue kick) 10:53
FGHS – Cole Mahaney 1 run (Purdue kick) 6:23
FGHS – Cam Mathews sacked by Purdue in endzone 1:03
FGHS – Murphy 19 run (Purdue kick) :30
THIRD QUARTER
MHS – Sean Irving 20 run (David Frias kick) 5:23
FGHS – Woodworth 2 run (Purdue kick) 1:29
FOURTH QUARTER
FGHS – Mike Johnson 5 run (Purdue kick) 3:53
FGHS MHS
FIRST DOWNS 21 9
RUSH ATT 35 31
RUSH YARDS 228 85
PASS C-A-I 6-11-0 3-11-1
PASS YARDS 93 17
PEN – YDS 9-60 3-23
PUNT – YDS 1-35 4-18
FUM – LOST 2-0 2-0
RUSHING – FGHS – Deven Woodworth 18-136, Michael Johnson 7-48, Tim Murphy 7-46, Cole Mahaney 4-15
MHS – Sean Irving 10-68, Trendon Collins 12-42
PASSING FGHS – Cole Mahaney 6-11-0-0
RECIVING – FGHS – Hunter Branch 3-47, Cameron Dornan 2-38, Weston Rouse 1-31, Cade Waggle 1-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.