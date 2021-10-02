If you’re a fan of offensive football, then Friday’s game between the Muskogee Roughers and the Sand Springs Sandites was right up your alley.
There were long passes, long runs, a 99-yard kick return, halfback option passes, but in the end, the Sandites used a fourth quarter scoop-and-score to turn the tide on the Roughers and record a 48-34 District 6AII-2 victory.
For Rougher freshman quarterback Jamarian Ficklin it was a game of highs and lows. The southpaw threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns. But he also committed the fumble that resulted in the back-breaking touchdown for Sand Springs.
“We’ve got a lot of offensive weapons out there and we showed tonight what they can do,” said Rougher head coach Travis Hill. “But we’re also real young for the most part, though it was nice to see our senior Isiaah Givens have a good game (four catches, 54 yards and a touchdown) and Ficklin threw the ball well.”
But the Muskogee running game was bottled up, totaling just 82 yards on 30 attempts and forcing Ficklin into passing situations all game long.
Muskogee got on the board first. Sophomore Brandon Tolbert finishing off an 84-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge, but the extra point was blocked. The Sandites came right back with senior quarterback Ty Pennington rumbling 20 yards to complete a 65-yard, six-play drive early in the second quarter, But they too missed the conversion and it was tied at 6-6. It was more of the same on Sand Springs next possession as Pennington hit H-back Ryan Shoemaker on a 23-yard TD strike to make it 13-6.
But on the Roughers first play following the kickoff, Walker Newton, who quarterbacked the Roughers last year, took a pitch from Ficklin, pulled up and delivered a 74-yard strike to a wide-open Jayden Bell to tie the game again. Later in the quarter the Sandites would return the favor on a 26-yard half back pass from Brody Rutledge to Jacob Blevins that capped a 94-yard Sand Springs drive and put them back up 20-13.
After the teams traded punts, Muskogee got the ball back at their own 32. Ficklin hit Keondre Johns with a 44-yard pass and followed that with a 26-yard pass to Bell for a touchdown with just over minute to play in the half. But it took Sand Springs only a minute to go 80 yards on the arm of Pennington and go back up by seven at the half.
Muskogee kicked off to start the third quarter and the Sandites’ Blevins returned it 99-yards to make it 34-20. Blevins had an identical return in the first half called back by a penalty.
Both teams would score in the third quarter, keeping Sand Springs up by two scores. But as the fourth quarter got underway the Roughers were poised to cut the lead. They had driven from their own 39 to the Sand Springs 12-yard line but then came Ficklin’s fumble that was scooped up and returned 72 yards by Gabe Brown for the Sandite score to make it 48-27.
The Roughers never quit and came right back with an 80-yard drive with Ficklin hitting Givens for a 34-yard touchdown. But Sand Springs would take the air out of the ball for the last seven minutes on a 12- play drive that resulted in four first downs and the clock ran out on Muskogee.
“We’re not very big or physical on defense and we have to find a way to overcome that,” said Hill. “Our kicking game and special teams play tonight were also not very good. But I told the kids afterwards that there was a lot of good about tonight and we just have to take that and build on it to get ready for next week.”
Sand Springs (5-0, 2-0) is 5-0 for the first time since 2012 while the Roughers, who outgained Sand Springs 554-458, fell to 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in district play. The Roughers hit the road for a game at Bartlesville next Friday.
SAND SPRINGS 48, MUSKOGEE 34
SSHS 0 27 14 7 —49
MHS 6 14 7 7 —34
Scoring Summary
First quarter
MHS-Brandon Tolbert 1 run (kick failed), 1:31.
Second quarter
SSHS-Ty Pennington 20 run (kick failed) ,11:53.
SSHS-Ryan Shoemaker 23 pass from Pennington (Logan Wolfe kick), 8:25.
MHS- Jayden Bell 74 pass from Walker Newton (Skyleer Onebear kick), 8:09.
SSHS- Jacob Blevins 26 pass from Brody Rutledge (Wolfe kick), 4:42.
MHS-Bell 26 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Onebear kick),1:09.
SSHS-Shoemaker 3 pass from Pennington (Wolfe kick) :07.
Third quarter
Blevins 99 kickoff return (Wolfe kick), 11:46.
MHS-Anthony Watson 13 pass from Ficklin (Onebear kick), 8:19.
SSHS-Pennington 18 run (Wolfe kick), 6:41.
Fourth quarter
SSHS-Gabe Brown 72 fumble recovery (Wolfe kick), 10:33.
MHS-Isiah Givens 34 pass from Ficklin (Onebear kick), 7:43.
TEAM STATS
MHS SSHS
First Downs 19 21
Rushes-yards 30-82 36-244
Passing yards 472 214
Passes (CAI) 22-31-0 14-17-214
Punts-avg 3-31 2-27
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yds 12-85 6-40
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: MHS, Tolbert 13-59 (1 TD) SSHS, Blake Jones 23-140.
Passing: MHS, Ficklin 21-30-398 (3 TD) SSHS,Pennington 13-16-188 (2TD).
Receiving: MHS, Bell 5-104-(2 TD) SSHS,Blevins 5-102 (1 TD).
