If you love butterflies, or covet those that visit your neighbor's yard, you will appreciate these tips from The Papilion and the Butterfly House at Honor Heights Park.
Katherine Coburn, The Papilion’s director, compiled her version of “Butterfly Gardening 101" to help you create the perfect environment for these dainty and delicate high flyers.
As they say in real estate, “Location is everything,” Mrs. Coburn suggests there are two types of places that will attract butterflies: nectar or food as a host plant. Most important: Plant your garden in the sun, as butterflies need sun since they are solar powered, and plants produce more nectar in the sun.
She notes there are two plant categories for butterflies: “Nectar for adults; host plants for caterpillars.
“A variety of butterflies will come to the same nectar plants, but caterpillars are specific for a small range of butterfly species,” she says. “Native plants are best for both. Also, shelter them from wind."
Nectar Plant Advice
Choose plants that will do well in the existing environment. Not all flowering plants are a nectar source for butterflies. Plant your nectar source in masses.
“Its better to have a large number of a few varieties rather than a few plants of a number of varieties."
In other words, don't be stingy trying to attract butterflies.
Also important: Choose plants so your garden will be in continuous bloom once the butterflies find your garden. Each variety does not need to be in constant bloom, but part of your garden needs to be blooming all the time during the butterflies' visit.
Food-Host Plants
To select the proper food plants, find out what butterflies are in your area. Butterflies are selective about which plant to lay their eggs.
“Monarch butterflies eat milkweed only,” she stresses.
If you are just getting interested in butterflies, she says, “An easy and inexpensive group to start with is the Black Swallowtail." They like to eat parsley or bronze fennel.
Then you can learn about the needs of other butterflies. Except for rare instances, caterpillars only dine on native plants.
Coburn notes butterflies also like damp soil, mulch or rocks, sun bathing and overripe fruit or tree sap.
“Pesticides kill butterflies,” she warns before offering this advice: “Enjoy the show resulting from the stage you have set."
