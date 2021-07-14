Griffin Communications makes play in downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Griffin Communications announced on Tuesday its plans to purchase the Century Center, a downtown building located at the corner of Sheridan and Robinson avenues.
The Oklahoma multimedia organization with Muskogee ties plans to invest more than $26 million in the building. The price tag includes $10 million to renovate the building and the cost of relocating its headquarters and operations, and bringing about 200 jobs to downtown Oklahoma City.
“For more than 100 years, Griffin Communications has been committed to keeping Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained, and we believe that our headquarters should be in the heart of the city we serve,” said David Griffin, the company's president and CEO. “The new location will give our team even more opportunities to connect with the public on stories affecting our communities, and to bring the excitement and energy of downtown Oklahoma City into our viewers’ homes across western Oklahoma.”
Griffin Communications LLC, which is among only a few privately held media companies in the nation, is owned by David and Kirsten Griffin of Oklahoma City, and John Griffin of Muskogee. The company's holdings include KWTV/News 9 and KSBI/News 9 Plus in Oklahoma City and KOTV/News On 6 and KQCW/The Tulsa CW in Tulsa.
Executives with the 113-year-old, locally-owned multimedia company have been reviewing options for the relocation of its corporate headquarters and News 9 broadcast organization for several years. The $10 million renovation of Century Center building will include the addition of new broadcast and IT equipment, the latest fiber optic technology, improvements to tenants’ spaces, and increased security measures.
“I am thrilled at the relocation of Griffin Communications downtown, which brings a new kind of energy to our city’s central business district,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said. “It also ensures that the key property they are moving into retains its status as a downtown anchor."
Holt described the move as "really good for downtown, which is really good for OKC." He commended "everyone involved in this project," specifically naming David Griffin, Mark Moore, Andy Burnett and Cathy O’Connor.
Griffin Communications also announced plans to explore its options alongside the Inasmuch Foundation, the University of Oklahoma and others — an effort to create a world-class media and innovation co-working and news conference space inside the new location. The Media Innovation Collective (The MIC) would be a central hub for nonprofit and for-profit media organizations and individuals.
The MIC would provide space where resources could be shared while covering critical issues that face the state. The innovative shared space would be the first of its kind in the state for media and journalists.
“Oklahoma City has a deep history of producing high-quality journalism, and by establishing a world-class media innovation collective for all journalists we will help continue this legacy,” Griffin said. “The MIC could be a key place for leaders and community members to meet and discuss important issues with experienced and aspiring journalists.”
Ed Kelley, Dean of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma, said the center would provide"an exciting opportunity for media organizations of all sizes to collaborate on stories relevant to Oklahomans.”
“At Gaylord College, we are committed to new ideas that strengthen accuracy and fairness, ethics, critical thinking and inclusion," Kelley said. "We look forward to being part of the discussions about how to elevate journalism, across all platforms, that best serves Oklahoma.”
Robert J. Ross, Inasmuch Foundation chairman and CEO, said the co-working space for journalists would "encourage collaboration and save valuable resources for media organizations as they experiment with new models for sustainable journalism.”
“This hub for news and storytelling in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City is an exciting opportunity to grow our local media ecosystem and foster an informed and engaged community, which is vital for our state’s growth,” Ross said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.