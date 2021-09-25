OKLAHOMA CITY — It didn’t take much to sum up Hilldale’s district opening loss to Poteau. Head coach David Blevins simply described it as a butt kicking.
Poteau’s Todd Mattox rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Pirates dominated seventh-ranked Hilldale, 46-16, Friday night in District 4A-4 action.
“We just got our butts kicked,” Blevins said. “That’s about the only way you can put it. There’s a reason they’re ranked number three and haven’t lost a district game in three years. They showed it tonight.”
Poteau (4-0 and 1-0 in District 4A-3) showed its hand from the opening drive and the Hornet defense was unable to do anything about it the entire game. The Pirates dominated the line of scrimmage and scored on its first four possessions behind a bruising rushing attack.
After Dean Odom’s second 1-yard touchdown run made it 15-0 late in the first quarter, Hilldale’s offense finally got the break it needed when a roughing-the-kicker penalty gave the Hornets a first down at their own 45.
Two plays later, Caynen David found Jaxson Whittiker open for a 53-yard catch and run that gave Hilldale a first down at the Poteau 1. On the next play, Isom Smith took it in from a yard out to cut the lead to 15-7. But that was as close as Hilldale would get.
Poteau, which rushed for 361 yards on 53 carries, continued to pound the ball at the heart of the Hornet defense. Mattox scored Poteau’s next two touchdowns as the Pirates built a 29-7 lead.
“They hit us in the mouth early and we never really got over it,” Blevins said. “It’s what they do. We knew we’d be in a dogfight.”
Hilldale’s defense finally got a stop late in the first half. A Whittiker punt pinned the Pirates at their own 10 and the offense was unable to move the ball. The Hornets forced Poteau into its first punt of the game and the result was a Cason Albin block that went out of the end zone for a Hilldale safety that cut the lead to 29-9.
Hilldale (3-1, 0-1) got the start it needed in the second half driving 71 yards in nine plays to cut the lead to 29-16 on a 1-yard run by Eric Virgil. The key play in the drive was a 16-yard pass from David to Lamarion Burton on fourth down that kept the drive alive.
But, Poteau was quick to answer. The Pirates needed just four plays to go 80-yards and 36-16 lead on a 66-yard run by Dax Collins. Collins finished the game with 108 yards rushing.
“They’re physical up front and run a lot of motion,” Blevins said. “You never know where the ball is.”
Poteau completed just one pass the entire game and that was a 44-yarder on its next possession to set the Pirates up at the Hilldale 19. Despite two 15-yard personal foul penalties on Poteau, the Pirates were able to cap the drive with a 9-yard Mattox touchdown run to make it 43-16.
“Defensively, the had a great scheme that took away what we wanted to do offensively,” Blevins said. “It’s not how we wanted to start district play but we’ll learn from our butt whooping.”
Hilldale was held to just 62 yards rushing on 35 carries. David finished with 101 yards passing. Virgil carried 19 times for 60 yards while Whittiker had three catches for 67 yards.
Poteau1514143—46
Hilldale7270—16
Scoring summary
First quarter
PHS - Dean Odom 1 run (Todd Mattox run) 7:32
PHS - Odom 1 run (Ethan McBee kick) 3:39
HHS - Isom Smith 1 run (Jaxson Whittiker kick) 0:33
Second quarter
PHS - Mattox 2 run (McBee kick) 10:31
PHS - Mattox 23 run (McBee kick) 6:23
HHS - Safety, punt blocked out of end zone 3:08
Third quarter
HHS - Eric Virgil 1 run (Whittiker kick) 9:08
PHS - Dax Collins 66 run (McBee kick) 6:55
PHS - Mattox 9 run (McBee kick) 2:04
Fourth quarter
PHS - FG, McBee 33 8:57
TEAM STATS
PHSHHS
First downs1811
Rushes-yards53-36135-62
Passing yards44113
Passes C-A-I1-3-010-16-1
Punts-avg2-135-39
Fumbles-lost0-02-0
Penalties-yards11-1238-90
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
