Hilldale took care of business in a snap here Friday in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Well, let’s just say snaps.
The Hornets, now 9-2, did enough on their own. Eric Virgil rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns and Cash Schiller knocked home a 44-yard field goal, and Hilldale took command early and coasted home to a 32-0 win over the McLain Titans.
But while the Hornets’ defense and special teams did their part too, it all came with some assistance from the McLain snapper. Titans quarterback Jonte Tims ran backwards more than he did forward, chasing numerous balls over his head, and it started with the first offensive play, which led to a scramble in the end zone that Hayden Pickering scooped up for Hilldale for the first score of the contest.
McLain’s best drive — and most stable run of snaps in the first half — came when the Titans drove from their own 32 to the Hilldale 16. But on a third and 13 at the 21, Mason Pickering came up with an interception off a pass that appeared to be tipped at the line of scrimmage. On first down, Virgil shot up the middle and went for 81 yards and a 14-0 lead.
A bad snap on a third-down play on McLain’s next drive was ran down by the Titans’ Antonio Thomas, who fell on it before a Hornet could get to it. The safety was followed by Cash Schiller’s 44-yard field goal, making it 19-0.
Caynen David went deep for his final touchdown pass at home. Lamarion Burton on the outside ran a slow-developing slant and freed Hayden Pickering, running a wheel route, on the inside. Pickering cut behind him and ran under the ball in the end zone on a play covering 28 yards.
“It was a pretty pass. Caynen’s gotten better on those where he just lets it go and we run under them,” Pickering said about the touchdown.
Pickering later registered Hilldale’s second interception. Hilldale coach David Blevins tipped his cap to the sophomore.
“This is a senior-led team and here’s a sophomore who led us in receptions and receptions for touchdowns, and he’s also gotten better and better as a defensive back,” Blevins said. “And the good thing is there’s a lot more potential there for him to get better.”
A change at center stabilized that part of the McLain game in the second half, which was significant in the negative 50 yards attributed to the Titans’ rushing totals. But then, the Hornets’ defense took care of the rest, holding McLain (5-6) to two first downs, both on their initial possession of the second half, and one of those coming on a pass interference call.
On special teams Gage Roland blocked a punt, setting up Virgil’s second touchdown, a 6-yard run as he bounced off several tackle attempts taking it outside and right to the house.
The Hornets face a 250-mile trip next week to Elk City, which beat Newcastle 28-21 on Friday, for a quarterfinal matchup. In a district realignment that added travel, this is 91 miles further than the longest trip of the regular season — to Madill.
“As a kid in New Mexico our closest games were three hours and I’ve been on busses for 6-7 hours,” he said, recalling the days when his dad coached at Hobbs, N.M. “We’ll get ready to go play and give it our best shot.”
For the seniors like David, it marks the end of their days at home.
“It’s a hoo-rah for all the seniors who have played here since kindergarten,” he said. “Undefeated at home this year, and all in all, we’ve seen this place go from grass to turf, new entrances, new locker rooms, all good changes. It’s been fun.”
It’s just moved to bus trips now, but not quite over for them.
HILLDALE 32, tulsa McLain 0
T. MCLAIN0000 — 0
hilldale71807—32
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Hil: Hayden Pickering fumble recovery (Cash Schiller kick), 9:25.
Second quarter
Hil: Eric Virgil 81 run (Schiller kick), 7:31.
Hil: Safety, snap into end zone, 5:49.
Hil: Schiller 44 FG, 3:36.
Hil: Pickering 28 pass from Caynen David (kick failed), 1:01.
Fourth quarter
Hil: Virgil 6 run (Schiller kick), 7:13.
TEAM STATS
TMCHHS
First Downs612
Rushes-Yards25-(-)50 37-195
Passing Yards8789
Passes C-A-I7-18-28-13-1
Punts-Avg.5-291-34
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards4-307-71
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: McLain, Dennis Nolan 11-10. Hilldale, Virgil 21-180 (2).
Passing: McLain, Jonte Tims 7-18-87-2. Hilldale, David 8-12-89-1 (TD).
Receiving: McLain, Mikey McCombs 4-46. Hilldale, Mason Pickering 5-40.
