YUKON — Eufaula’s first trip since 2004 to the boys state basketball tournament came down to four possessions. Unfortunately they did not go the Ironheads way.
Fourth-ranked Community Christian used an 11-0 run to start the third quarter en route to a 53-32 quarterfinal win over No. 10 Eufaula at Yukon High School.
“We ran into a buzz saw tonight,” said Eufaula head coach Jeff Oliver. “Their guards were better than we thought. They played better tonight than they did on any film we saw. But we never gave up and I cannot be prouder of our senior leadership.”
Eufaula, 13-5, struggled offensively through much of the first half but put up a good defensive showing that kept the Ironheads in the game. Community Christian (22-3) led by as many as eight before back to back baskets by Alex Parish and Nick Jones cut the lead to 12-8 early in the second period. But the Royals pulled away late in the first half to take a 20-12 lead into the locker room.
“I told our coaches that the first four possessions of the second half were key,” Oliver said. “We needed two stops and two buckets. But the worse case scenario happened and it got out of hand.”
The first four and half minutes of the third period was all Community Christian and proved to be the turning point. The Royals connected on their first three shots of the second half, all 3-pointers.
Freshman Cade Bond opened the scoring with a 3 before senior Jack Cole connected on back-to-back long range 3-pointers. Cole, who led Community Christian with 13 points, then hit a layup to give the Royals a 31-12 lead.
Eufaula, which had missed its first four field-goal attempts of the second half, finally stopped the run with a short spurt of its own. Parish hit a short jumper followed by a pair of free throws and a layup by Jones off a Parish steal to cut the lead to 31-18.
The Ironheads, who hit just two of 14 attempts from behind the arc, got their first 3 when Khelil Deere knocked one down to cut the lead to 11. But that was as close as Eufaula would get.
“We had a lack of movement away from the ball,” Oliver said. “We tried different cutting offenses to break their 3-2 zone but we stood too much and it killed our rhythm.”
The final period was much of the same as sophomore Bai Jobe scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth as Community Christian pulled away.
“With about three minutes left, I said let’s make sure every kid gets an entrance into this game,” Oliver said. “Every player, freshman, sophomore, whatever, got on the floor in the state tournament.”
Jones led Eufaula with 13 points in his final game as an Ironhead. Parish finished with 10.
