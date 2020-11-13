CHECOTAH — The battle between the fourth and fifth finishers in their districts was supposed to be a close game, but someone forgot to tell Checotah.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime and cruised to a 47-17 victory over the Inola Longhorns at Ray Grandstaff Stadium at Ogle Field on Friday night.
Checotah (5-5), the fourth-place team in District 3A-3, took control on the third play of the game and never gave Inola (4-6), the fifth-place team in District 3A-4, a chance to breathe in the first half.
Inola received the opening kick but on the third play, Checotah’s Connor Jenkins stepped in front of a Landen Prows’ pass to set the Wildcats up at their own 46-yard line.
Dontierre Fisher then showed why he has had offers from major colleges on that first series. The junior running back rumbled 34 yards on the second play and capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run.
“Dontierre (Fisher) is just special. He runs hard and has great acceleration, and he’s hard to bring down,” said Checotah head coach Zac Ross.
The Checotah defense forced punt on the next possession and Fisher wasted no time in finding the end zone. Taking the hand off, Fisher started to the middle, bounced outside and ran along the sideline for an 84-yard touchdown.
“It was great. I saw a lot of open holes and my line did a great job. It felt great to break those big runs,” said Fisher, who finished with 281 yards on 15 carries.
Jake Vernon added a 14-yard touchdown for the Wildcats to grow the lead to 21-7. Fisher added a 20-yard score late in the second quarter and tacked on two more in the third quarter on runs of 85 and 15 yards.
Trenton Dan added a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Wildcat defense forced two other interceptions as well as two fumbles while holding the Longhorns to 104 yards of total offense in the first half and 233 yards for the game.
But in all, Checotah’s starting defense only gave up one touchdown and a field goal. The Wildcats, however, were also flagged 17 times for 145 penalty yards.
“That (penalties) is something we have to get corrected. Most of the calls were us just not using our heads. And we cannot do that same thing next week,” added Ross.
Checotah will advance to play at No. 2 Holland Hall next Friday.
CHECOTAH 47, INOLA 17
Inola7037—17
Checotah217136—47
Scoring summary
First Quarter
CHS—Dontierre Fisher 20 run (Kayson Flud kick), 9:36.
CHS—Fisher 84 run (Flud kick), 8:16.
CHS—Jake Vernon 14 run (Flud kick), 4:16.
IHS—Dalton Norman 1 pass from Landen Prows (Fute Yang kick), 2:57.
Second Quarter
CHS—Fisher 20 run (Flud kick), 2:12.
Third Quarter
CHS—Fisher 85 run (Flud kick), 9:29.
IHS—Yang 37 field goal, 7:56.
CHS—Fisher 15 run (kick fail) 1:02
Fourth Quarter
CHS—Trenton Dan 90 yard int return (2 pt fail), 4:37.
IHS— Peyton Jones 4 run (Yang kick), :07.
TEAM STATS
IHS CHS
First downs1217
Rushes-Yards23-1639-421
Passing Yards237 65
Passes C-A-I18-35-35-11-1
Punts-Avg.6-32 0-0
Fumbles-lost 2-20-0
Penalties-Yards12-9517-145
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: CHS, Fisher 15-281 (5 TD). Elijah Fuller 12-112; IHS, Trey Maple 8-41.
Passing: CHS, Vernon 5-11-65-1. IHS, Prows 18-35 (3 TD).
Receiving: CHS, Bailey McIntosh 1-32, Fuller 2-24. IHS, Dalton Norman 7-157 (TD).
