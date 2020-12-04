EUFAULA — For a brief moment, it appeared Eufaula was going to ride a miraculous play into the Class 2A semifinals. But the moment was fleeting.
Backup quarterback Garret Wilson found Will Watson in back of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds left as Oklahoma Christian defeated Eufaula, 24-20, Friday night at Paul Bell Stadium.
Eufaula finished its season at 9-3. Oklahoma Christian will advance to next week’s semifinals against Metro Christian, a 35-31 winner over Marlow.
“We had a chance but it didn’t work out our way,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton, Jr. “We didn’t play good all night. We didn’t execute. That’s why they’re moving to the semifinals and we’re staying home.”
The Ironheads were plagued by penalties and turnovers the entire game. The Saints’ defense picked of Luke Adcock three times. One led to Oklahoma Christian’s first score the last ended any chances of an Ironhead miracle.
Eufaula was also flagged 11 for 101 yards. Most of those penalties came at inopportune times and either called Ironhead drives to stall or allowed OCS drives to continue.
“The biggest thing offensively was the penalties,” Newton said. “They just killed us. It’s tough to make up 20 yards against a good team.”
Despite the penalties and turnovers Eufaula found itself only trailing 17-14 at the half. The Ironheads were a play away from taking the lead throughout the second half.
Eufaula found itself in Saints territory on five possessions in the second. Twice the Ironheads started inside the OCS 40 but were unable to score. On one possession, Eufaula was able to move to the Saint 16 and converted on a fourth down run. But a holding penalty nullified the play and the Ironheads came up a yard short on fourth and 10.
While the offense struggled, the defense did its job for most of the game. OCS was held to just 41 yards rushing. While the Saints were able to move the ball through the air, Eufaula was able to come up with big plays when it needed to keep OCS out of the end zone.
With time winding down, Eufaula finally got it big play on offense. On fourth and six, Adcock threw up a jump ball at midfield from his own 13. Khelil Deere outjumped the defender to make the catch and then broke the tackle to complete the 87-yard scoring play giving Eufaula a 20-17 lead with 1:30 left.
But that was more than enough time for OCS to strike back. Saint starting quarter back Denver Wilson went out of the game with an injury on the Saints previous possession. In came backup freshman Garret Wilson who completed all four passes on the winning drive.
“We knew they could move the ball on us,” Newton said. “We knew we had to keep them in front of us. But their receiver got behind us.”
Watson was covered but went up against the smaller Ironhead defender to make the catch in the back of the end zone.
Eufaula appeared to strike first on its first possession but a 58-yard touchdown run by Noah Alexander was called back by a holding penalty. Alexander finished with 62 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Both teams traded scores in the first half. Alexander’s 2-yard run tied the game at 7-7. Adcock later scored on a 3-yard run to tie it at 14-14 midway through the second quarter.
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN 24, EUFAULA 20
Oklahoma Christian71007—24
Eufaula01406—20
Scoring summary
First quarter
OCS — Braden Roberts 4 pass from Denver Wilson (Devyn Fisher kick) 2:09
Second quarter
EUF — Noah Alexander 2 run (Draven Gregg kick) 11:56
OCS — Roberts 1 run (Fisher kick) 9:19
EUF — Luke Adcock 3 run (Gregg kick) 7:16
OCS — FG, Fisher 23 0:00
Fourth quarter
EUF — Khelil Deere 87 pass from Adcock (kick failed) 1:30
OCS — Will Watson 24 pass from Garret Wilson (Fisher kick) 0:37
TEAM STATS
OCSEUF
First downs1312
Rushes-yards29-4130-118
Passing yards297214
Passes C-A-I18-28-013-23-3
Penalties-yards9-8911-101
Punts-average6-303-31
Fumbles-lost1-00-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: OCS, Peyton McIntire 13-22. EUF, Noah Alexander 19-62 TD.
Passing: OCS, Denver Wilson 14-24-0 246 TD. EUF, Luke Adcock 13-22-3 214 TD.
Receiving: OCS, Collin Matteson 7-139. EUF, Khelil Deere 5-122 TD.
