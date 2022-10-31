It has come to this.
Two 9-0 teams that handled what few tests they had along the way in District 6AII-1 — while dominating the rest.
In its first season of use, Rougher Village will host a game that trumps a lot but not all of what its 83-year predecessor on North S Street saw over the years.
No. 3 Muskogee is 9-0 and 6-0. No. 1 Stillwater, the same.
It’s a game that features two quarterbacks who have gotten their share of the spotlight. Stillwater’s Gage Gundy comes from a family of quarterbacks — his older brother Gunnar faced Muskogee twice, once as a freshman not throwing a pass in a 24-22 MHS win in 2016 and then while throwing for 180 yards as a junior, relied mostly on a run game in a 48-13 first-round knockout in 2018.
The older Gundy is now Spencer Sanders’ backup at Oklahoma State, whose head coach himself owns a little bit of history against the Roughers. He quarterbacked the 1985 Midwest City team that edged Muskogee 40-36 in the state title game, a year before MHS got its first and only state title since integration, beating the Pioneers in the playoffs that year.
The younger Gundy comes here having completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,920 yards and 22 touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 135. Ficklin has connected on 66 percent of his for 1,285 yards and 35 touchdowns, and the same quarterback rating.
They both even have the same personal trainer out of Tulsa, Derek Rasmussen.
“We talk a lot,” said Ficklin, who last ran into Gundy during an unofficial visit at an OSU game a few weeks back. “We did 7 on 7 against each other over the summer. We’ve both had schemes that have worked well for us.”
The schemes do differ.
The little separation statistically reveals that when you add the respective run games, it’s not much unlike what defined both teams in their last two meetings.
The edge Muskogee has in total yards through the air (2,263 to 2,132) shifts the other way in the ground game (1,858 to 1,742). Most of Stillwater’s is on the feet of Noah Roberts (1,272 yards, 23 touchdowns). That gap widens if you take away the 18.9-yard average coming from wideout Ondraye Beasley. He has 528 yards on the year. The running back tandem of LaTavion Johnson and Brandon Tolbert combine for 721 yards.
“One’s a senior, the other is a sophomore, and they operate out of two different offensive philosophies,” said Muskogee coach Travis Hill of the QB1s. “Rise (Roughers offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover) will spread you out and throw the ball around and do a lot of different things there. Stillwater will line up in what we call 20 personnel and pound the football down your mouth.
“I don’t know Gage real well. He obviously comes from a high-level quarterback family. Both these quarterbacks grew up around football. The expectations upon both within their respective systems are different, but I’m not saying they couldn’t switch roles and be just as successful in the other system.”
Certainly Gundy within himself and his family unit has been exposed to a lot of high-level moments. But Ficklin, whose baptism came as a freshman in a 2-8 campaign last year, has shown from the start that no moment is too big for him.
“I played Bixby last year,” Ficklin points out. “I don’t get way over my head about the team we’re playing. It’s about watching film, knowing what they do and learning what I need to do, not forcing what I don’t need to, and take what I can, playing my game.”
As he watches his counterpart, Ficklin draws this summation.
“Just him being able to take on the game,” he said. “He’s got good size (6-foot-4). He’s got good arm talent, with a really nice deep ball and good short routes. He hasn’t shown a lot of quarterback run game but he has the mobility to do it.”
But back in his moment, Ficklin’s focus is on what he needs to do with what he sees.
“They like to blitz. They have big linemen and they try to overwhelm the pocket so I have to take underneath routes for sure,” he said. “They stop a lot of teams from going deep. I’ve got to make the safeties pull down and make the linebackers stay back, and have a lot of time in the pocket where I’m able to take that shot, but it’s a unit where you have to start short (on routes) and build yourself up.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday. Muskogee is seeking its first perfect regular season since 1980 when it ran off 12 wins in a row. It would be their first district title since winning it in 2016, the last time they knocked off Bixby.
ROUGHER NOTES
• Hill was impressed by how his team responded after a closer-than-expected first half against Bartlesville, up by only 31-28 at the break, winning 61-28. Win or lose, that game was meaningless going forward since a win this Friday would have at worst made an edge in a tiebreaker scenario of one-loss teams.
“We made our own mistakes — coming empty on two drives inside the red zone early, blowing two huge assignments defensively, and probably not the most fired-up team the first half, but credit to them for how they handled us,” Hill said. “But our kids recognized all those things. We didn’t have to make any real adjustments at half. It was all about going back on the field and proving our worth and we won the next half 30-0.”
That included his quarterback, whose interception just before the half turned into a pick-six and a three-point game.
“I asked him coming off the field if there’s anything I needed to know about it,” Hill said, “and he said ‘Coach, it’s the worst ball I’ve thrown.’
“It was raining. The only guy who could have caught it was the guy trailing the play. But just like he doesn’t get too excited about a touchdown pass, there was no head down, just getting off the field and getting ready for the next play.”
• Two-way standout Jayden Bell played on the defensive side after missing a game due to a fractured hand. He may have his soft cast off later this week and would work back into the rotation on offense if so. Ondraye Beasley did not play in the second half due to an ankle injury but will be watched this week to see how he fits into the game plan. If either miss or are limited, Johnson will operate some off the edge and Raysean Ellis will see additional action, and there’s also tight end Anthony Watson, who had three catches, all touchdown receptions, for 93 yards last week.
• The playoff scenario going forward is muddled by the new format in 6A starting this season.
Both Muskogee and Stillwater regardless of Friday’s outcome will have first-round byes next week and will host second-round games in two weeks. The loser will face next week’s winner between the third-place team out of 6AII-2 (currently Ponca City) or the sixth-place team from 6AII-1 (the loser of Tahlequah-Bartlesville this Friday). The winner will play the survivor of the game between the fourth-place team of 6AII-2 (currently Lawton) and the Bartlesville-Tahlequah winner which gets fifth in 6AII-1.
