Local manufacturers lauded as 'heartbeat' of city

Muskogee manufactures will be at the center of attention this week as city officials and economic development experts acknowledge Industry Appreciation Week and National Manufacturing Day on Friday.
Mayor Marlon Coleman described the city’s partners of industry and manufacturing as “the heartbeat of Muskogee” when he proclaimed this week as “Industry Appreciation Week.” Coleman, who was joined by Port of Muskogee officials, said the investment and commitment made by the local industrial and manufacturing base “makes us great.”
“The future for us is bright because of their presence and we will continue doing whatever we can to strengthen their efforts,” Coleman said. “During this years’ industry appreciation week, I am thankful for everything they have done, and I am honored to celebrate their works.”
Industrial Development Director Marie Synar for the Port of Muskogee said the weeklong event, which will include a social media campaign and tours of local plants for elected officials, “is the perfect time to showcase the rich histories of our area manufacturers.” It also provides an opportunity for manufacturers to showcase “the innovative products being made right here in Muskogee.”
“We’ve planned a series of company highlights, did you know facts, and profiles of local manufacturing workers, which we hope the community will enjoy,” Synar said.
The week will kick off with a chance to win a “Made in Muskogee” basket, which will feature items donated by local manufacturers. Those who are interested in winning the basket can get details about the contest at the “Grow Muskogee — Port of Muskogee Industrial Development Office” Facebook page.
For more information about Industry Appreciation Week, contact Lindsey McCall, manager of workforce development for the Port of Muskogee. McCall may be contacted by telephone at (918) 682-7887 or by email, lindsey@muskogeeport.com.
