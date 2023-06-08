Local podiatrist recognized

Submitted

Founders’ Place Historical District Business of the Quarter is Dr. James Crotty, podiatrist. Dr. Crotty has been at his Foot Specialists of Muskogee location at 13th Street and Broadway for over thirty years. Prior to that, his father, Dr. Duane Crotty, who was also a podiatrist, housed his office there. Their investment and stewardship in Founders’ Place has made a positive impact here. Dr. Jim Crotty is shown here with Melony Carey and Jonita Mullins, officers of Founders’ Place Historical District, Inc.